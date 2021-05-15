3 interesting records held by Mithali Raj in WTest cricket

The Indian women's cricket team will finally be seen in action again in the WTest format! Led by Mithali Raj, they will take on England Women in a one-off encounter starting on June 16.

India Women last played a WTest in 2014, where they beat the same opposition by six wickets. According to reports, the ICC is intent on promoting women's red-ball cricket and could even schedule another WTest between Australia Women and India Women later this year.

Mithali Raj was the captain of India Women in their last two WTests, and she continues to be an integral part of the longer-format sides even today. Here are 3 interesting records the 38-year-old owns in WTest cricket.

#3 Mithali Raj has taken the joint-most catches in a WTest innings

Mithali Raj took three catches in an innings against South Africa in a 2014 WTest

With three catches in an innings during South Africa's tour of India back in 2014, Mithali Raj holds the record for the most grabs in a single WTest innings. Three other Indian women have achieved this feat, but Raj is the latest and the one of only two international players to have done this in the 21st century.

After India Women scored a mammoth 400/6 dec in the first innings thanks to centuries from Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut, South Africa Women were bundled out for 234 and 132. Raj took three catches in the second innings of the Test, dismissing Nadine Moodley, Marcia Letsoalo and Nonkhululeko Thabethe.

#2 Mithali Raj is the third-youngest centurion in WTest cricket

Mithali Raj was 19 years old when she notched up her first (and only) WTest hundred

In the 2nd WTest of India Women's tour of England back in August 2002, Mithali Raj became the third-youngest centurion in the format. At 19 years and 254 days, she was behind only Chamani Seneviratna (19y 154d, 1998) and Charlotte Edwards (19y 210d, 1999).

After England Women scored 329 in their first innings, India Women amassed a mammoth 467-run total thanks to Raj's 407-ball 214. Occupying the crease for 598 minutes in what is the longest WTest knock in terms of time, she hit 19 fours before being dismissed by Isa Guha.

Interestingly, the hundred remains the only one Mithali Raj has scored in ten WTests.

#1 Mithali Raj is the only Indian to have scored a double hundred in WTest cricket

Mithali Raj is one of seven women to have recorded a double ton in WTest cricket

Mithali Raj's aforementioned double century against England Women is the only one scored by an Indian batter in WTest cricket.

A total of seven women have achieved the feat - Michelle Goszko (Australia), Kiran Baluch (Pakistan), Kirsty Bond (New Zealand), Joanne Broadbent (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia) and Karen Rolton (Australia).

Raj is, of course, the youngest batter to have scored a double ton in WTest cricket. Her score of 214 is the second-highest maiden hundred in the history of the format, behind Baluch's record-breaking 242 against West Indies Women back in March 2004.