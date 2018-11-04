3 International stars who can make a grand comeback in IPL 2019 after 2018 snub

Dale Steyn has rattled Australian top order with 2/18 spell in 7 overs at Perth today

IPL has grown into an elite stature where even the best players may not be picked if their form and fitness are a concern. In the past 11 years of IPL, there have been so many star players who were not picked in the auction. Even a cricketing legend like Brian Lara was snubbed during 2011 IPL auction.

IPL 2018 auction sprang too many surprises where plenty of T20 specialists like James Faulkner, Martin Guptill, and Corey Anderson couldn't find an IPL team for them.

Here is the list of three International stars who can make a grand comeback to IPL 2019 after their IPL 2018 snub. They have performed exceedingly well in the last few months to deserve a comeback.

#1 Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has been rated by many legends as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all-time. The 35-year-old right arm fast bowler had a tough couple of years with a series of injuries and lack of form. He was also one of the unsold players of IPL Auction 2018 where no team showed interest in securing the services of the speedster.

Many thought Steyn's career was over as young speedsters like Ngidi, Rabada sealed the fast bowling slots in the South African side. However, the champion bowler squashed all the speculations by making a comeback to the limited-overs team.

Currently, he is playing in an ODI series against Australia where he is looking to seal his World Cup berth. Also, he will be looking at the IPL as a platform to prove the South African selectors that he is ready for the 2019 World Cup. IPL teams will be looking to have him to spearhead their fast bowling department.

Hence, we can expect a bidding war for the champion bowler during the auction.

