3 IPL stalwarts who could be good fits in the Indian cricket team's middle order

Who are the alternatives India have for middle-order spots in Limited-Overs Internationals?

A look at three top performers in the IPL who might be great choices for the middle-order.

Ambati Rayudu in action for India

The Indian middle-order has been one of the most talked-about topics for quite some time now and one that has seen the selectors face severe backlash in the recent past.

The much-debated name is that of Ambati Rayudu, a man who many feel was hard done by after he was dropped from the 15 man World Cup squad after a below-par IPL. Rayudu, who was a sure shot selection into the squad after putting in some valuable performances at No 4, was also given the captain's backing but who knew a bad IPL would change his fate so drastically.

To put that decision into perspective, Rayudu averages 47.00 in ODI cricket and has an impressive average of 41.67 batting at Number 4. India used Vijay Shankar and then called in a 5-match-old Rishabh Pant after the former was injured.

The debate seems to have settled for the time being at least with Shreyas Iyer coming in and making a strong case for his long run in the Indian side. Iyer averages a staggering 56.86 batting at Number 4 after 8 innings in that slot.

If Iyer doesn't continue his fine run and the team management eventually decide to look elsewhere, let's take a look at three other contenders who will be worthy of a place in that side.

3. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill plays for KKR in the IPL

Just 20 years old, but Shubman Gill has already caught a lot of attention not only in the Indian domestic circuit but also in world cricket as well. Gill came to the fore after his terrific performances in India's successful U19 World Cup of 2018 where he finished as the team's highest scorer.

The youngster amassed a total of 372 runs in 5 innings that tournament at an average of 124.00, and a very impressive strike rate of 112.38. That is when the world took notice of this fine talent coming up the ranks in Indian cricket.

Ever since Gill has been creating a buzz right from first-class cricket to the highly popular IPL and has also been putting in some stellar performances for the India A side.

Gill averages 73.55 in first-class cricket and has been piling on the runs in the domestic circuit. Last year he put on a show in the IPL after he got a chance to open the batting for KKR. Gill averages 47.20 as an opener in IPL and impressed one and all in the 2019 IPL season.

Shubman Gill got a well-deserved opportunity at number 4 last year in two dead rubber games in New Zealand before the World Cup but didn't really impress. Considering the abundant talent and his wide range of strokes he could be an amazing option for any middle-order to have.

