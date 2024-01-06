3 Kapil Dev records that might never be broken

Kapil Dev Nikhanj, better known as Kapil Dev, is one of the finest cricketers to have represented India.

The wiry all-rounder, who foxed opposition batters with his outswingers, and then came out to bat and took their bowlers to the cleaners, will always be remembered as the first Indian captain to win the ODI World Cup.

Dev's invincibles of 1983 have rightfully etched their name into the history books, winning the title as they did by beating the highly favoured West Indies in the final.

Dev himself had a stunning tournament, leading from the front at all times. One of the greatest all-rounders to have ever played the game, Dev also finds himself on the list of several records, as well as being the holder of one in specific.

The outspoken Chandigarh-born man celebrates his 65th birthday on Saturday, and there is no better time for us than now to remember his laurels.

In this listicle, we bring to you three records of Kapil Dev which might never be broken:

#1. Best figures in an innings by a captain

Expand Tweet

Kapil Dev still holds the record of having the best figures in a Test match by a captain.

He achieved this feat when he picked up figures of 9-83 against the West Indies in Ahmedabad in 1983.

Earlier that year, he had led India to their maiden 50-over World Cup victory, and then followed it up with this fabulous display of swing bowling at the Motera.

Dev achieved this feat in the second innings of this game, when the West Indies were bowled out for a paltry 201.

Set 242 to win, India got all out for 103, and handed the visitors victory by 138 runs.

#2. Wickets taken through hit wicket

Kapil Dev took to golf after retiring from cricket.

Although Kapil Dev comes second on the list of bowlers with the most number of wickets using the hit-wicket mode of dismissal, it is unlikely that anyone will surpass him and the record holder Graham McKenzie.

While the latter has four such dismissals to his name, Dev has three. The likes of Ray Lindwall, Fred Truman, Vinoo Mankad and Headley Verity share the record with Dev, but no modern-day cricketer is on the list.

This means that this record will most certainly not be broken and Dev will continue to remain second on this distinguished list.

#3. Highest partnership for the ninth wicket in ODIs

Kapil Dev in action during his unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells.

Kapil Dev and former India wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani hold the record for being second on the list of highest partnerships for the ninth wicket in One-Day Internationals.

They held the record till as recently as 2010 when Angelo Mathews and Lasith Malinga broke it while batting for Sri Lanka against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Dev and Kirmani, of course, earned theirs when they were batting together in the famous game against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup in Tunbridge Wells, in which the former went on to score an unbeaten 175 and rewrite history. The pair put on 126 valuable runs.

India were in more than a spot of bother when he walked out to bat, but he steadied the ship and took them to a respectable 266-8.

To understand the magnitude of Kapil's innings, one must remember that Kirmani scored just 24 runs in that partnership.

Dev went on to bring India back from the brink in the tournament through this knock and then lead them to the title in awe-inspiring fashion.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App