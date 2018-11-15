×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 Indian players that will play a key role in the series against Australia

gopal anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
48   //    15 Nov 2018, 21:02 IST

So the much-awaited India tour of Australia is upon us, and it promises to be a nail biting series.

The tourists of late have been in great form, beating West Indies in every format comprehensively. Some would argue that West Indies are inexperienced and didn't pose much of a threat to India, but that does not tell the complete picture. Windies did push India in the one-day internationals, where they drew one game and won another.

Having said that, no one knows better than India that winning at home is not a parameter to determine your preparation for abroad tours. Their struggles in England and South Africa are still fresh in everyone's minds.

Although Australia are without their key players, beating Australia in Australia is something very few teams have been able to master. On that note, here are a few key players whose performances would be crucial to India winning their first ever Test series Down Under.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had a terrific tour of England
Virat Kohli had a terrific tour of England

Virat Kohli is currently India's answer to every question put on the board. Bowlers in world cricket have no counter to this man; regardless of the opponent, regardless of the conditions, this man scores runs in almost every game he plays.

Kohli's average this year across all formats is absolutely unreal. However, his captaincy has been questioned on various occasions, mainly because of the number of changes that are being made to the playing XI consistently. The Lords Test is a prime example where the wrong team combination cost India the game.

All said and done, this is the last series of the year for India, and King Kohli would be fully charged up to come out victorious in Australia and put the England and South Africa tours behind him.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Leisure Reading
gopal anand
CONTRIBUTOR
India will sorely miss a fast-bowling all-rounder in the...
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the upcoming series is India's best ever...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Best Indian playing XI for the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Can Rohit Sharma make a mark in the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
3 changes from the approach in England which can help...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why this will be India's best chance to win a...
RELATED STORY
Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in...
RELATED STORY
Why Murali Vijay can be a game changer against Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us