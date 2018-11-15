3 Indian players that will play a key role in the series against Australia

So the much-awaited India tour of Australia is upon us, and it promises to be a nail biting series.

The tourists of late have been in great form, beating West Indies in every format comprehensively. Some would argue that West Indies are inexperienced and didn't pose much of a threat to India, but that does not tell the complete picture. Windies did push India in the one-day internationals, where they drew one game and won another.

Having said that, no one knows better than India that winning at home is not a parameter to determine your preparation for abroad tours. Their struggles in England and South Africa are still fresh in everyone's minds.

Although Australia are without their key players, beating Australia in Australia is something very few teams have been able to master. On that note, here are a few key players whose performances would be crucial to India winning their first ever Test series Down Under.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had a terrific tour of England

Virat Kohli is currently India's answer to every question put on the board. Bowlers in world cricket have no counter to this man; regardless of the opponent, regardless of the conditions, this man scores runs in almost every game he plays.

Kohli's average this year across all formats is absolutely unreal. However, his captaincy has been questioned on various occasions, mainly because of the number of changes that are being made to the playing XI consistently. The Lords Test is a prime example where the wrong team combination cost India the game.

All said and done, this is the last series of the year for India, and King Kohli would be fully charged up to come out victorious in Australia and put the England and South Africa tours behind him.

