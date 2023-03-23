3 key players whose lack of game awareness cost India in the 3rd ODI against Australia

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma cut a disconsolate figure after the third and final ODI against Australia, where the visitors won by 21 runs to seal the series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit put his finger on the mistakes India made in the chase:

"You are born and brought up to play on these wickets. Sometimes it will be challenging, but you apply yourself to give yourself and your team a chance. It was important for one of the batters to take it deep but we didn't do that."

The Men in Blue were 146/2 at one stage but soon lost the plot to be bowled out for 248 in the final over. Only one batter crossed the 50-run mark, and as many as three were dismissed in the thirties.

Here are three Indian batters who showed a lack of game awareness during the third ODI against Australia.

#3 Hardik Pandya

India v Australia - 3rd ODI

Hardik Pandya was one of India's best performers in the third ODI against Australia.

Hardik set the ball rolling with an important three-wicket haul on a surface that didn't give him much to work with, dismissing the dangerous Aussie top three of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith.

The all-rounder then made an important contribution with the bat, striking three fours and a six in his run-a-ball knock. He started by taking the attack to the Australian bowlers but reined it in after the Men in Blue lost two quick wickets.

However, the manner of Hardik's dismissal was shocking as he fell into a trap that was all too obvious. Facing up against Adam Zampa, who had only two overs left, the all-rounder attempted an ugly hoick across the line to be caught on the edge of the circle.

Not only was the leg-spinner reaching the end of his spell, but Smith had set up his field for that particular mode of dismissal. The leg-side region was rather open for Hardik to attempt a cross-batted shot and there was a straight long-on, whom the batter almost found to perfection off the first ball of the over.

Why did Hardik try to clear the long-on fielder? Why did he decide it was a good idea to take the bait and slog Zampa across the line? Only he has the answers to these questions.

#2 Virat Kohli

India v Australia - 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli was India's top-scorer in the second innings with 54, but the chase master's control seems to be waning. He lost momentum midway through his innings and was dismissed in an attempt to up the ante, something the Kohli of old would never be guilty of.

Kohli was sent back to the hut in the 36th over by Ashton Agar, who had troubled the No. 3 batter throughout his spell. The left-arm spinner had only one over left, and the former skipper had barely managed to survive an attempted inside-out loft in the previous over.

But Kohli strangely attempted the same shot, refusing to play out Agar's last over. He found David Warner at long-off as the Men in Blue lost half their side and also exposed the out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav to a gleeful Agar.

Kohli really should've avoided any risks in the bowler's last over, especially since he had a narrow escape a few balls ago.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

India v Australia - 1st ODI

Ravindra Jadeja has been playing international cricket for quite some time now, but he definitely hasn't mastered the art of batting with the tail. In fact, he almost always seems to pick the wrong option when running out of partners at the other end.

In the series decider, Jadeja had only Kuldeep Yadav for company after Hardik Pandya tried to hoick Zampa across the line and holed out. The required run rate was nine with five overs to go, and he needed to take risks at some point. But it shouldn't have been in the 46th over, which was also the leg-spinner's last.

Despite seeing Hardik try the same thing and fail, Jadeja danced down the line and slogged wildly to get a top-edge that settled in Marcus Stoinis' hands. Known for struggling to attack against spin, he had four overs of pace left to face in the match, two of which would've been bowled by a part-timer Stoinis.

But Jadeja was needlessly dismissed with 29 balls to spare, leaving Kuldeep and Co. with too much to do. Even while he was at the crease, the left-hander struggled to rotate strike and often attempted ill-advised lofted shots.

Poll : Whose dismissal was more careless in the third ODI? Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya 0 votes