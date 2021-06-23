3 knocks that helped Devdutt Padikkal make it to the Indian squad

Young Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal earned his maiden national call-up for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July.

After waiting on the sidelines for a year and a half, Padikkal was rewarded for his consistent performances in the domestic circuit. After an impressive IPL debut last year, Devdutt Padikkal continued his brilliant run in a host of domestic competitions.

Padikkal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Prithvi Shaw. He scored 737 runs at an average of 147.40 including four centuries and three fifties.

In the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Devdutt Padikkal accumulated 218 runs from six games, with a highest score of 99 runs. As he prepares for his international debut, let's revisit three knocks that helped him make it into the Indian squad.

3) 152 against Orissa in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Devdutt Padikkal on his way to the third List A century.

The talented opener, who came into the game on the back of a run-scoring spree, continued his brilliant form with a sublime hundred against Orissa in Alur.

The southpaw hammered five sixes and 14 fours on his way to a third List A century in his 16th game to guide Karnataka to 329 for five. Devdutt Padikkal paced his innings to perfection. He took 55 balls to reach his half-century while he reached the three-digit mark from 119 deliveries.

The 20-year-old switched gears in the last 10 overs to reach his maiden 150 from just 138 deliveries. In reply, Orissa managed only 228, losing the game by 101 runs.

2) 101* against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal smacked his debut hundred in IPL 2021 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

The southpaw took the RCB over the line with a brilliant century off just 51 deliveries, which included six sixes and 11 boundaries. It was the fastest hundred by an uncapped player. He remained unbeaten on 101 runs.

Dedvutt Padikkal made a woeful start to his IPL 2021 campaign, with scores of 25 and 11 after recovering from the COVID-19 virus. However, he made a statement with a blistering ton soon after, which arguably earned him a national call-up for the Sri Lanka tour.

1) 74 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Padikkal announced himself to the cricket world with a knock of 74 runs from just 45 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Although he couldn't manage to take the Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line in the game, the whirlwind knock will go down as one of the best in his career. Against a lethal Mumbai attack, Devdutt Padikkal went in all guns blazing.

Padikkal and Josh Phillipe added a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket before Rahul Chahar dismissed the Aussie cricketer. Wickets started tumbling at the other end, but this did not impact Padikkal as he completed his second consecutive fifty against the five-time IPL champions.

Riding on Devdutt Padikkal's half-century, RCB posted 164 runs on the board which was easily chased down by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar