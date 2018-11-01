3 legends who have scored a combined 77 centuries in ODIs but not a single century in T20Is

Pramod P FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 671 // 01 Nov 2018, 18:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These 3 batsmen are always included in the list of the world's best batsmen. Throughout their career, all of them are or were the backbone of their team's batting line up. In ODIs so far, they have scored a total of 77 centuries.

All of these three batsmen are widely known for their attacking brand of cricket. They are among the most successful batsmen in the T20 competitions like IPL. But, none of them has not been able to score even a hundred in a T20 International.

Here are those three legendary but unfortunate batsmen:

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli - the man with 38 ODI hundreds and '0' in T20I

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world currently. He has reached that stage in his career where with every match, he is making new records. But unfortunately, the Indian captain has not been able to score a single century in a T20I. Till date, he has played 62 T20I matches and scored 2102 runs at a staggering average of 48.88.

He has scored 18 half centuries, the most along with Rohit Sharma, but has not been able to convert any of those into a century. His highest score is 90* which he scored against Australia in 2016 at Adelaide.

It is one of the biggest mysteries of the modern cricket that how a batsman who has hit 38 ODI centuries and 4 IPL centuries has not been able to do the same in T20I even once.

#2 AB de Villiers

After all, there is something he couldn't do.

In the cricketing world, this South African batsman is popularly known as 'ABCDE - AB Can Do Everything'. And he deserves this praise totally. No one can hit the ball to every corner of the ground like he does. That is why he is also known as 'Mr. 360 degree'. But unfortunately, the man who scored 25 hundred in ODI and 3 in IPL could not score a single century in T20I.

He played 78 T20I matches in which he scored 1672 runs at an average of 26.12. This includes 10 half centuries with the highest score of 79* that was scored against Scotland way back in 2009. And now, since he has retired from international cricket, he will never get the opportunity to score an international T20 century.

#3 David Warner

David Warner's presence in this list is quite intriguing.

David Warner is the third legend in this unique list. And his presence in this list is quite intriguing given the facts that he is one of the hardest hitters in world cricket and is an opening batsman.

Moreover, he burst on to the international scene as a T20 specialist. Actually, he became the first Australian player to debut for the country before playing a single first-class match.

And in the debut match itself, which was played against South Africa, he had scored 89 runs from 43 balls which is his second highest score in the format till date. In spite of all of this, David Warner, who has 14 ODI and 3 IPL hundreds to his name, has not been able to touch the three-figure mark in the T20Is.