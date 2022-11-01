3 lesser-known players who can make it big in this T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia. 12 teams have been divided into two groups, who are currently battling it out for the crown of the T20 World champions.

Group A comprises England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Ireland, and Sri Lanka. Group B is made up of India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands. A few unknown players will be in action, who will look to make a name for themselves at the biggest global T20 event.

On that note, let's take a look at three lesser-known players who have the potential to set this World Cup on fire.

#1 Harry Tector (Ireland)

Harry Tector burst into the limelight following his tremendous performances against India earlier this year. Tector was the stand-out player for Ireland in the two-match T20 series against India in June, amassing 103 runs off just 61 balls in both matches combined.

The 22-year-old has already achieved quite a lot in his short career. He has amassed over 1500 runs at a strike rate of about 130 in the 90-odd T20I matches he has played.

Apart from his hitting abilities, he also has the capacity to anchor an innings as he showed in the game against Sri Lanka, playing a responsible knock of 45 runs. Though he looked a tad bit rusty in the Round 1 games of the World Cup, he indeed has the potential to make it big in this World Cup.

#2 Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Sikander Raza is a stalwart of Zimbabwean cricket. The 36-year-old batting all-rounder has over 1100 runs in 62 T20 international matches, at a healthy strike rate of about 130.

This wily off-spinner is also handy with the ball, having picked up 33 wickets at an economy of just over seven. In the Round 1 match versus Scotland, Sikandar Raza produced a match-winning performance, scoring 40 off 23 balls and picking up a wicket, giving up just 20 runs.

Raza also scored a 26-ball half-century and also picked up a wicket against Ireland. He looks in fine form heading into the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A fantastic Group stage ends for Sikandar Raza:



82 (48) and 1/22 Vs Ireland.

14 (8) and 3/19 Vs West Indies.

40 (23) and 1/20 Vs Scotland.



- Leading run scorer of this T20 World Cup so far, great stuff by Raza! A fantastic Group stage ends for Sikandar Raza:82 (48) and 1/22 Vs Ireland.14 (8) and 3/19 Vs West Indies.40 (23) and 1/20 Vs Scotland.- Leading run scorer of this T20 World Cup so far, great stuff by Raza! https://t.co/tinaqr6zoq

#3 Tristan Stubbs (South Africa)

This 22-year-old prodigy made his international debut for South Africa in June 2022. Widely known for his pinch-hitting abilities, Stubbs has a T20 career strike rate of about 160.

Also a part-time wicketkeeper, Stubbs plays for Manchester Originals in The Hundred and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Stubbs has looked like a great player in the limited opportunities he has got.

Manchester Originals Men v Oval Invincibles Men - The Hundred

He often puts out whirlwind cameos, like smashing 27 off 10 against Trent Rockets in 'The Hundred', comprising four consecutive sixes against Tabriaz Shamshi. He could be the 'X-factor' player for South Africa this year.

All these men have the capacity to single-handedly power their teams to victories in the ongoing T20 World Cup. By the end of the tournament, the cricketing world might just have a few more heroes to look up to.

