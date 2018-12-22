3 limited overs specialists who should get an opportunity in the Indian Test squad

Khaleel will provide the much-needed variety to the Indian attack

One of the main reasons for the Indian team's struggles overseas is poor team selection. Selection problems are twofold. Firstly, not utilising players in the existing squad in the best possible manner and secondly, not introducing fresh faces to the squad.

To resolve the second issue, the Indian team needs to look further from the existing set of players, none better than the players in the existing limited overs set-up.

These players have already been exposed to the intensity and quality of international cricket. To fill the void in their existing Test squad India can look at these three players who have been the part of the limited overs squad:

#1 Khaleel Ahmed

Lower order partnerships have hurt India both in England and South Africa. For breaking lower order partnerships a team needs variety in the attack. Captains often make changes to bring in a different sort of bowler to try and see if they can break a partnership.

A left-arm pacer who can bring the ball in with pace can provide the right kind of ammunition to dodge lower order batsmen.

With the advent of Khaleel Ahmed on the ODI scene, India seems to have found a left arm pacer that they have been missing since the days of Nehra and Zaheer. By ignoring him for the Australian tour, the Indian selectors have already missed a trick as Khaleel would have provided the much-needed variety that Indian team needs in the attack.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal could be the leg-spinner India is looking for

India doesn't have a quality leg-spinner in their line-up which is hampering them. History suggests that leg spinners have been very effective in getting rid of the lower order batsmen which is fast becoming the thorn in India's flesh.

Chahal has been a very good bowler for India in the limited overs format. Though he is not a very big spinner of the ball, he can get the ball to skid on the surface. Chahal has also got a good top-spinner.

One can argue that he might not be as effective in Test cricket, but, there have been few spinners in the past (for example Anil Kumble) who have been successful in Test cricket in spite of not turning the ball a great deal.

With the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja not being very successful in overseas conditions, Chahal definitely deserves a look in.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been in terrific form of late

Shreyas Iyer got selected in the Indian Test squad when Australia toured India in 2017, but he did not get a chance to feature in the first XI and hasn't had a look in thereafter.

It is needless to say that he got a raw deal and with India struggling to find a suitable number 6, Shreyas Iyer should definitely be tried. He has a very good first-class record with an average of 53.02 as well as he has an aggressive intent as a batsman which could be suitable to bat at number 6 for India.

It is a risk worth taking as it can give India an exciting young batsman in the Test set-up, which is exactly what India is yearning for at the moment.

