3 lowest team totals in England vs India ODIs 

The first of the three ODIs between England and India in London on Tuesday (July 12) saw several records shattered. The visiting bowlers demolished the England batting unit and skittled them for a paltry 110.

The encounter scripted a new chapter in the illustrious history of England vs. India one-day internationals. With many white-ball heavyweights on both sides, the rivalry between the two has been top-notch for the spectators.

In the 104 ODIs between India and England, the Men in Blue have had an edge over the Three Lions with 56 wins against England’s 43 victories. Two matches ended in a tie and three games ended in a no result.

With a three-match ODI series taking place in England, we take a look at the three lowest team totals in England vs India one-day internationals.

#1 132/3 by India at Lord's at the 1975 World Cup

Rameshwar Singh @RSingh6969a Sunil Gavaskar gets a mouthful from an Indian fan for his snail like batting against England at Lord's during the first match of the 1975 World Cup, June 7, 1975. Gavaskar remained 36 not out at the end of 60 Overs. India replying to England's 334 for 4, finished at 132 for 3. Sunil Gavaskar gets a mouthful from an Indian fan for his snail like batting against England at Lord's during the first match of the 1975 World Cup, June 7, 1975. Gavaskar remained 36 not out at the end of 60 Overs. India replying to England's 334 for 4, finished at 132 for 3. https://t.co/MkEngbeD5D

June 7, 1975 is a historic day for cricket. It was the day when the first-ever match in the 60-over World Cup history was played. But it was also a very sad day for the abridged version of the game as it witnessed what, arguably, remains the worst-ever innings of all ODIs.

India, then a novice in limited-overs cricket, started off the tournament - then called the Prudential Cup - in poor fashion. In the inaugural match, England's batters clobbered the Indian bowlers to the pulp to record the first 300-plus score (334/4) in an ODI. Dennis Amiss (137) notched up the maiden ton of the big tournament while Chris Old scored the fastest 50, which came off only 30 balls.

In response, India batted all of the allotted 60 overs at a pitiful run rate of 2.2 and finished at a sluggish 132 for three. Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar played one of the slowest ODI knocks as he carried his bat through the innings to score an unbelievable 36* off as many as 174 deliveries.

Gavaskar’s defeatist attitude was painfully evident as he made no attempt to chase the total. The team were shamed, as was the nation, as India lost the match by 202 runs.

#2 125/10 by England at Jaipur at the 2006 Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2006: India v England

The Indian bowlers were on top when they faced a strong-looking England unit in the opening game of the 2007 Champions Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

On a hard surface with a stadium of packed Indian spectators, Irfan Pathan (2 for 20) and Munaf Patel (3 for 18) wreaked havoc against the likes of Andrew Strauss, Ian Bell, Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen. The two Indian pacers took the first five wickets and sent England reeling at 55-5.

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43



Jamie Dalrymple caught by Dravid for 24



Sajid Mahmood caught by Harbhajan for 8



October 15th, 2006 saw Ramesh Powar pick up 3 wickets for 24 as India restricted England to 125 in their 1st game of Champions Trophy



#Cricket

#IPL2021 Paul Collingwood caught behind for 38Jamie Dalrymple caught by Dravid for 24Sajid Mahmood caught by Harbhajan for 8October 15th, 2006 saw Ramesh Powar pick up 3 wickets for 24 as India restricted England to 125 in their 1st game of Champions Trophy Paul Collingwood caught behind for 38Jamie Dalrymple caught by Dravid for 24Sajid Mahmood caught by Harbhajan for 8 October 15th, 2006 saw Ramesh Powar pick up 3 wickets for 24 as India restricted England to 125 in their 1st game of Champions Trophy#Cricket#IPL2021 https://t.co/WA2qaaYfyV

Off-spinner Ramesh Powar helped India wrap up England's tail and restricted them to just 125-10 in 37 overs. Paul Collingwood, with his knock of 38 off 54, scored the most runs for the visitors.

James Anderson (2 for 40) and Steve Harmison (2 for 34) gave India a run for their money in the small run-chase. However, after losing six wickets, India won the game inside 30 overs, with Yuvraj Singh remaining unbeaten on 27.

#3 110/10 by England at the Kennington Oval in 2022

England v India - 1st Royal London Series One Day International.

India's campaign in the three-match ODI series against England had a dream start as their pacers ran riot in the series opener at the Oval in London. In one of the finest displays of new-ball bowling by India in ODI cricket, they bundled the hosts out for a paltry 110 after being put them in to bat first.

The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami made full use of the overcast conditions and a tinge of grass left on the crease. The two veteran pacers took nine of the ten England wickets and decimated their opponents for their lowest-ever ODI score against India.

Cricket.com @weRcricket



110 - The Oval, 2022*

125 - Jaipur, 2006

149 - Sydney, 1985

155 - Ranchi, 2013

158 - Kochi, 2013



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter #ENGvsIND #QuickByte : Lowest ODI totals for England against India110 - The Oval, 2022*125 - Jaipur, 2006149 - Sydney, 1985155 - Ranchi, 2013158 - Kochi, 2013 #QuickByte: Lowest ODI totals for England against India ⬇️110 - The Oval, 2022*125 - Jaipur, 2006149 - Sydney, 1985155 - Ranchi, 2013158 - Kochi, 2013 #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter #ENGvsIND https://t.co/ASAVOcnK0T

The Jos Buttler-led unit saw half their team return to the pavilion inside the powerplay in just 26 runs. The famed World Cup-winning batting unit had as many as four players going out for a duck, including Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone.

While Shami was impressive with his 3 for 31, Bumrah produced a career-best 6 for 19.

Rohit Sharma (76*), along with Shikhar Dhawan (31*), made a mockery of the chase and didn't lose a single wicket to run the total down in 18 overs. This was India's biggest ODI away win (by balls and wickets remaining).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far