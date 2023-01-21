3 lowest totals by New Zealand in ODIs 

The New Zealand batting order was in shambles against a potent Indian bowling attack in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, the visitors endured the worst possible start when they lost opener Finn Allen courtesy of a beautiful in-swinging delivery by Mohammed Shami in the very first over.

In-form pacer Mohammed Siraj then sent back Henry Nicholls with a perfect out-swinger in the sixth over. Daryl Mitchell, who had just arrived at the crease, had to walk back after Shami completed a sharp catch off his own bowling to reduce the Kiwis to 9/3 in 6.1 overs.

The Black Caps further stared down the barrel when both Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur took one wicket each to send them reeling at 15/5.

A downright humiliation was on the cards for the Kiwis but middle-order batter Glenn Phillips and vice-captain Mitchell Santner did well to get them past the 100-run mark. However, three late wickets from Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav saw the visitors skittle out for just 108 in 34.3 overs, their lowest total in ODIs against India.

While the Indian bowlers were totally on top on Saturday, this wasn't the first time New Zealand's batting unit fared poorly in an ODI game. Despite their horrible showing in Raipur, 108 is only their third-lowest ODI total.

On that note, let's take a look at the three lowest totals scored by New Zealand in their ODI history.

3 lowest scores by New Zealand in ODIs

#3 74/10 vs Pakistan in Sharjah, 1990

During the 1990 Austral-Asia Cup semi-final against Pakistan, New Zealand were bundled out for just 74 runs.

On a hard surface in Sharjah, Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis came up with a superlative bowling spell when he claimed a fantastic five-wicket haul in the first innings. His pace partners Akib Javed and Wasim Akram also bagged three wickets between them as the Black Caps were completely outclassed.

Barring Andrew Jones, who scored 47, no other Kiwi batter even managed to reach double digit scores.

Pakistan innocuously chased down the total inside 16 overs and won the game by eight wickets.

#2 73/10 vs Sri Lanka in Auckland, 2007

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2007 3rd ODI

During the fourth ODI of Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand in 2006/07, the Black Caps were completely outclassed by a top-class team effort by the Lankans.

After riding on Sanath Jayasuriya's fiery 44-ball 70, Sri Lanka posted a total of 262/6 in their first innings at Eden Park in Auckland.

While the target was a mammoth one, the hosts fell like a pack of cards. The duo of Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga completely rattled the Kiwi batters and took home three wickets on the day.

Craig McMillan, who played 64 balls for his 29, remained stranded on one end as he saw his side get bowled out for just 73 runs in 26.3 overs.

#1 64/10 vs Pakistan in Sharjah, 1986

Much before their embarrassment in 1990, New Zealand were once again on the receiving end of a splendid bowling effort by Pakistan in the 1986 edition of the Austral-Asia Cup.

After putting New Zealand to bat first in front of a packed Sharjah crowd, Wasim Akram (3/10) and Abdul Qadir (4/9) wreaked havoc against the likes of Martin Crowe, Ken Rutherford and Jeff Crowe.

Pacer Manzoor Elahi (2/8) helped Pakistan wrap up the Kiwi tail and restricted them to a paltry 64-10 in 35.5 overs.

Expectedly, the hosts chased down the target with ease and won the game with ten wickets in hand.

