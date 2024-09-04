3 major challenges for Brendon McCullum as England's white ball coach 

England's Test coach Brendon McCullum was recently been given the reins to their white-ball teams as well. He will take over the duties from early next year.

McCullum has been in charge of the England Test side for two years. England have gone on from strength to strength under him, with his aggressive approach in the longest format yielding praise as well as results.

McCullum’s Test contract has been extended till 2027. He will take charge of the white ball squads from January 2025, with assistant coach Marcus Trescothick holding the fort for the upcoming home series against Australia and the West Indies tour in October-November.

"I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England," said Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket. "I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket. Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way.

"For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment; fortunately, these are easing starting from January. The timing of the schedule (from January) will allow him to dedicate the necessary focus to both roles, and we're confident this restructure will bring out the best in our players and coaching staff,” he added.

The England white-ball team was the first team to simultaneously hold the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup in 2022. However, they've been unable to replicate the success since.

The ECB decided to part ways with previous head coach Matthew Mott last month. He was given a four-year contract that came to an abrupt end just halfway into his role. McCullum will have his work cut out after taking over next year.

Let us take a look at three major challenges he might face as an England white-ball coach:

#1 Inculcation of 'Bazball'

What has made McCullum one of the finest modern-day coaches is the playing style of his teams. The Kiwi has adopted an ultra-aggressive approach, with his players following the template.

Red-ball cricket lacked the power hitting and big shots usually seen in the shorter formats of the game. However, since McCullum took over England’s Test side, they have taken the game to a whole new level, especially in home conditions.

England's aggressive approach helped them win the World Cups a few years ago, but it seems to have gotten lost in the last few years. A big challenge for McCullum will be to inculcate his "Bazball" into white-ball cricket as well.

#2 Managing a cramped international schedule

When Mott was in charge of the white-ball sides, McCullum got the time and pace to focus on his red-ball plans solely. However, with the Kiwi taking charge of all formats now, he will have significantly less time.

He will be expected to deal with different players according to formats, while ensuring top-quality performance across the board. The English red-ball and -white-ball setups are quite exclusive of each other, hence McCullum will have his work cut out from the word go.

#3 Creating a positive environment within the team

Recent England white-ball squads seemed to lack the very belief and fearlessness that took them to the pinnacle.

They were blown away in the ODI World Cup in India in 2023, finishing 7th in the points table. They faced the prospect of not even qualifying for the Champions Trophy. England were much better in the T20 World Cup, but the style of play wasn’t anywhere close to their 2022 squad. It will be important for McCullum to start afresh in both formats.

He will be keen to create a positive environment within the white-ball squads just like he did in the Test team. While England have lost some Tests under his tenure, their positivity even after unfavourable results has been heartening to witness.

