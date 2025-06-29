3 major lessons for the current Indian team from 2024 T20 World Cup triumph

Exactly on this day a year ago, the Indian men's team lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy. June 29, 2024, saw Rohit Sharma and his men put an end to a wait of over a decade for an ICC trophy.

The Indian team had a terrific campaign throughout the 2024 T20 World Cup. They topped the table in their group during the group stage with three wins and a no-result from four games, thus remaining unbeaten.

Come the Super Eights, Rohit and his men continued their dominant run, once again topping their group with three wins from as many games. They faced England in the first semi-final, where they beat them comfortably by 68 runs.

India then faced South Africa in the final. Batting first, they mustered their way to a challenging total of 176/7. The Proteas were cruising in the chase and were on track to win the final, needing just 30 runs from five overs with six wickets in hand. However, India, who had the faith and belief, turned it out from a stage where victory seemed as good as impossible, to restrict South Africa to 169/8, winning by seven runs and pulling off an unbelievable victory.

As we celebrate the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph exactly a year later, here are three major lessons the current Indian T20 team must take from that memorable campaign.

#3 Seizing key moments

Seizing key moments is extremely crucial in a game of cricket. Holding on to crucial chances at the right moments often make games and prove to be major turning points for any team.

For example, it could be something as basic as taking catches at important phases in the game. In the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a stunning catch on the boundary line to dismiss David Miller when South Africa needed 16 runs off the final over. It was a big moment in the context of the game as India went on to defend those runs eventually and won the title.

For the new and young Indian T20I team, seizing key moments will be a huge factor if they want to succeed against the top teams in the future.

#2 Showing trust in players

The current Indian T20I team has several new and young faces in the side. Over time, the team will see the inclusion of many more young and upcoming names. Showing trust in players and backing them is extremely vital, even more so for a young team with players trying to do well and establish themselves.

For example, in the 2024 T20 World Cup, India backed the likes of Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube, showing confidence in them and not dropping them despite the two not doing quite well throughout the tournament.

However, the faith shown in players and the backing eventually paid off as both of them delivered in the final when it mattered the most. Kohli scored 76 runs off 59 balls while Dube made a vital contribution with his quickfire 16-ball 27.

#1 Staying calm under pressure

The most important and valuable lesson to take from the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph is that of staying calm under pressure. While defending their total, the Indian team had their backs against the wall with pressure mounting as the game seemed to have slipped away, with South Africa needing a run-a-ball 30 with six wickets in hand.

The last five overs were absolutely thrilling and equally nail-biting. However, Rohit and his men took the game deep, stayed in it till the very end, showing composure and holding their nerves under intense pressure. They remained calm, which aided their execution and helped them pull off an incredible win in the end.

The current new and young Indian T20I side will encounter multiple situations where they will be tested and put under pressure. In such scenarios, they will have to draw inspiration from the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and stay as calm as possible in tense situations.

