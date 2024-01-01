3 major objectives for the Indian men's team to achieve in 2024

A new calendar year is upon the Indian men's cricket team, and they have plenty of things to look forward to.

2023 turned out to be a bittersweet year for the Men in Blue. They were dominant in not only bilateral series but also during most of the World Test Championship and the World Cup.

However, India fell at the final hurdle to Australia in both ICC events, meaning that they finished the calendar year without the two trophies that would've stamped their legacy as the best team in the world.

Nevertheless, there were plenty of standout performers and performances for India, who played an entertaining brand of cricket in 2023. They will have already shifted their focus to their upcoming assignments, and there are a few boxes that need to be ticked off.

Here are three major objectives for the Indian men's team to achieve in 2024.

#3 India have a Test transition to orchestrate

Is Rohit Sharma the right man to lead Team India?

India's ongoing Test series against South Africa is a clear indication of where they are at right now in the format. The two-time WTC finalists are going through a tough period of transition, one that needs to be sorted out at the earliest.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari are seemingly no longer in selection contention. The younger bridage will need time to adjust to the demands of Test cricket, particularly overseas.

Even in the bowling department, the hole filled by the departure of names like Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav hasn't been filled yet. The next crop of fast bowlers doesn't look too promising, and India have plenty of work to do if they are to live up to their last team's standards.

This should be high on India's priority list for 2024. Even among their current players, a good portion may not be around for more than a few years. The next in line need to be ascertained and groomed to take over.

#2 Rohit Sharma and Co. need to beat England convincingly at home

Ben Stokes looks on: England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match: Day Five

Speaking of Test cricket, one of India's biggest challenges will come in the form of England, who will tour the subcontinent later this month. Luckily for the hosts, their transition period shouldn't affect their fortunes at home, where they are generaly dominant, too much.

That said, though, Ben Stokes and his men pose a different challenge altogether. They have been dominant during tough assignments against Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand, and their attacking brand of cricket seems to be working so far.

Can Stokes' England give India a run for their money at home? Rohit Sharma and Co. will be well aware of the threat posed by the visitors, who could be tough to size up and counter.

India will need to beat England, and convincingly at that. This is a tour that has been on the radar for quite some time now, and nothing but perfection will satisfy the hosts and their fans.

#1 India simply need to win the 2024 T20 World Cup

KL Rahul walks back disappointed: India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Unfortunately, modern-day teams are judged by the trophies they win. Whether it should be that way is a topic for another day, but India need some silverware in ICC events to truly establish themselves on the global stage.

The 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA, will give them another chance. They haven't won the trophy since the inaugural edition, and all parties involved are restless after a series of heartbreaks in knockout clashes.

It remains to be seen which players are in India's plans for the T20 World Cup. The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) should give them an indication of the same, but they can't afford to be off the mark with respect to their planning and preparation.

India's 2024 might not be classified a success if they don't win the T20 World Cup, even if they are at the top of their game in all other assignments.

