3 major takeaways from Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar's press conference ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

As soon as India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad was announced, one knew that skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will need to give some important explanations about some of the selections and non-selections made in their final 15-man contingent.

There was definitely an explanation needed for Rinku Singh's exclusion from the 15-man squad. Agarkar explained how tough the decision was and clarified that it had nothing to do with Rinku's performance. He claimed that the combination of the squad was such that the southpaw had to miss out.

Apart from that, here are three of the major indications from Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar's press conference and how it could impact India's T20 World Cup playing XI:

#3 Shivam Dube may start in the XI right from India's first game

Over his T20I career so far, Shivam Dube has been largely looked at as a backup for Hardik Pandya given both are seam-bowling all-rounders. However, the way Rohit Sharma spoke about Dube's hitting ability in the middle overs may be a hint that he is looking at playing both Dube and Hardik in the playing XI.

Here's what Rohit had to say about Dube's role as an all-rounder:

"We needed someone to come in middle overs and play that role. We picked Shivam Dube based on what he has done in IPL and a few games he played before IPL. Unfortunately, Shivam has not bowled a single over in the IPL, but he is a seasoned cricketer, who bowls a lot of overs in red-ball cricket. If we need Shivam to bowl a few overs, he will be bowling a few overs."

Shivam Dube has been in fantastic form in the IPL 2024 season for the Chennai Super Kings with 350 runs from 10 matches at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 171.56.

#2 Rishabh Pant may start as India's wicketkeeper

Ajit Agarkar was asked about KL Rahul's snub from the T20 World Cup squad and he was quick to explain how India wanted a wicketkeeper who could bat in the middle order.

He shed light on how Rishabh Pant has been batting at No. 5 for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 and also claimed that Sanju Samson could do that role if need be. Here's what he said:

"KL is a terrific player, we all know that. The thing we were obviously looking at is guys who are batting in the middle. At the moment, KL is batting at the top. We feel Sanju has the ability to come down the order, if need be. Rishabh is batting at No. 5 for Delhi, so that was more the thinking."

The 'if need be' bit for Samson suggested that the Rajasthan Royals captain could be a backup to Rishabh Pant, with the latter donning the gloves for the Men in Blue from the first match.

#1 Rohit Sharma may unleash a spin-heavy bowling attack

Rohit Sharma was quick to accept that he was the one who wanted four spinners in the T20 World Cup squad. There was a lot of debate about whether Rinku Singh could have made the fifteen in place of one of the spinners.

However, while Rohit Sharma explained some logic behind the spin-heavy combination, he has also assured that he would give the complete detail once India reach the Caribbean for the T20 World Cup. He stated:

"I don't want to go into too much detail on it because I am sure opposition captains will be listening to this. I will give a very short answer. I definitely wanted four spinners. We know the conditions there. The matches start in the morning like 10-10:30. Maybe the first press conference I will do in the West Indies I will give more detail on this."

India's T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Travelling reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

