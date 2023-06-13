3 major talking points from Sourav Ganguly's recent TV interview

Former India captain and ex-BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly has been in the news recently for his comments on Indian cricket. After a tumultuous tenure as the president of the Indian cricket board, he has shifted back to commentary and cricket analysis.

Ganguly was among the many former cricketers who were critical of the Indian team’s performance on Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India went into the last day of the contest at The Oval against Australia needing 280 runs for victory with seven wickets in hand. Although India were on the back foot, fans and critics had hope since Virat Kohli was at the crease.

It turned out to be an anti-climax, though, as India folded up for 234 in their second innings to go down by 209 runs. Ganguly, however, stated that too much was being expected as 280 runs are a lot with only three proper batters left - Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Following the abject surrender in the WTC final, Ganguly opened up on numerous pertinent issues related to Indian cricket in an interview with India Today. Here are three major talking points from the interaction.

#1 “BCCI were not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy”

Virat Kohli during the WTC 2023 final. (Pic: Getty Images)

The biggest talking point from Ganguly’s interview was obviously the claim that BCCI was not prepared for Virat Kohli’s exit as captain and was taken aback by his decision.

Kohli decided to quit as T20I skipper after the 2021 World Cup in the UAE. The star batter was keen to carry on as ODI skipper. However, he was sacked from the role as BCCI wanted one captain for both white-ball formats.

As per Ganguly’s latest revelation, though, the cricket board was keen on Kohli carrying on as red-ball skipper.

The Indian legend claimed in the interview:

"BCCI were not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy. It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now because Virat Kohli left the Test captaincy. Selectors had to appoint an India captain. And Rohit was the best option at that time.”

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sourav Ganguly said, "India played fearlessly under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in England and Australia. India did well under their duo". (On Aaj Tak). Sourav Ganguly said, "India played fearlessly under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in England and Australia. India did well under their duo". (On Aaj Tak). https://t.co/mCJBofADJc

Rohit Sharma was appointed all-format captain after Kohli resigned as Test skipper following India’s 1-2 loss during the tour of South Africa in 2021-22.

#2 “Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup”

Rohit Sharma captaining Mumbai Indians in the IPL. (Pic: Getty Images)

Making a massive statement during the interview, Ganguly claimed that winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup. He said so while explaining the decision to appoint Rohit as Indian captain to replace Kohli.

The 50-year-old pointed out that while a team needs four to five matches to reach the World Cup semi-final, franchises have to play 17 games to win the IPL.

Ganguly elaborated:

“The selectors needed a captain after Virat left and Rohit was the best that time. He had won 5 IPL trophies and done well at the international level as well; he won the Asia Cup. He was the best option. India also played in the final of the Test championship, although we lost.

“I have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions,” he added.

Under Rohit, Mumbai Indians (MI) won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

#3 Sourav Ganguly wants Hardik Pandya to play Test cricket

Hardik Pandya celebrates after dismissing Alastair Cook during the 2018 England tour. (Pic: Getty Images)

Another important statement Ganguly made in his interview was about wanting to see all-rounder Hardik Pandya play Test cricket again. The latter has not donned the whites for India since the tour of England in 2018 as he has been battling injury and fitness issues.

Urging Pandya to play Test cricket again, Ganguly remarked:

"I hope Hardik Pandya is listening. I want to see him play Test cricket, especially in these conditions [England] as well."

Now 29, Pandya made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2017. He has only featured in 11 Tests so far in which he has scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29, with one hundred and four fifties.

With his medium pace, he has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 31.05, which includes a five-wicket haul.

Poll : 0 votes