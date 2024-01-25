3 major talking points for Team India ahead of 1st Test against England in Hyderabad

After all the lengthy previews and analysis over the last few weeks, the five-match India-England series will kick off with the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad starting Thursday, January 25. Having not lost a single Test series at home since 2012, India will begin as favorites.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be without the services of senior batter Virat Kohli, who pulled out of the first two Tests citing personal reasons. There will thus be extra responsibility on the captain to deliver with the willow. Rohit will be high on confidence as he has an impressive record against England in home Tests.

The hosts, as they have often done over the years, will bank on their spinners to deliver in home conditions. Having said that, England’s batters will come hard at them, sticking to their Bazball philosophy. Whether they succeed or not is another matter altogether. However, the contest on the cards promises to be a fascinating one.

As the two sides resume their red ball rivalry, we examine three major talking points for Team India heading into the Hyderabad Test.

#1 Axar or Kuldeep - who will be India's third spinner?

Axar Patel's batting gives him an edge over Kuldeep Yadav.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are certainties to feature in the playing XI in Hyderabad, unless some fitness issues crop up or the hosts have a last-minute change of plans. The choice of third spinner between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, though, is a tough one.

Both players add significant value to the team with their varied skills. Kuldeep is a wicket-taker, who has improved a lot with experience. Axar, on the other hand, has his limitations with the ball if there isn't enough help from the surface. However, he is extremely crucial with the bat as India have found themselves in trouble in spinning conditions at home.

At the pre-match press conference, Rohit admitted that India had made the tough call, but refused to divulge details of the same. Sharing his thoughts on the Axar vs Kuldeep debate, he commented:

“Kuldeep gives you a certain X-factor with his bowling. He has superb variations; he is a mature bowler now from what he was few years back… Kuldeep, being the bowler that he is now, is a tempting option. But, at the same time, Axar, with his all-round ability, gives us batting depth. And the consistency he has shown playing in these conditions also is an important factor for us.”

While Axar has picked up 50 wickets in 12 Tests, Kuldeep has 34 scalps in eight matches.

#2 Can Shubman Gill overcome poor red ball form?

Shubman Gill will be under pressure to perform against England.

Shubman Gill has been in amazing form in white ball cricket, particularly in ODIs. But his Test performances have been quite contrasting. The 24-year-old averages a disappointing 30.58 from 20 Tests, in which he has notched up two hundreds and only four half-centuries.

Gill made an impressive Test debut in Australia during the iconic 2020-21 tour. He even starred in the historic Gabba triumph with a high-quality 91. However, the elegant batter hasn’t been able to deliver to his potential for the major portion of his Test career so far.

Since his hundred against Australia in Ahmedabad in March 2023, Gill has registered a highest score of 36 from nine Test innings. Before that as well, he wasn't consistent, but the youngster’s white ball success was dwarfing his Test failures.

Gill’s technique in red ball cricket has also come under the scanner. He did not look comfortable at all at the crease during the recent tour of South Africa. With a number of batters waiting in the wings, Gill’s performance in the opening Test against England in Hyderabad will be monitored closely.

#3 Will Rajat Patidar make his Test debut against England in the 1st Test?

Rajat Patidar has been named as Virat Kohli's replacement for the first two Tests against England.

India have named in-form Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar as Kohli’s replacement for the first two Tests against England. The 30-year-old has been rewarded for his consistent showing with the willow, which includes two hundreds for India A against England Lions in recent weeks.

Patidar has also done well in first-class cricket and has an average of 45.97 from 55 matches, having scored 4,000 runs with the aid of 12 hundreds and 22 fifties. The big question, though, is will India draft him into the playing XI straightaway in place of someone like Shreyas Iyer?

Like Gill, Shreyas also had a forgettable Test tour of South Africa. He managed a highest score of 31 from four innings and was pretty much a walking wicket. Before that, the right-hander struggled in the Test matches he played against Australia as well during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March 2023.

Shreyas, though, can be a dangerous batter in home conditions. The 29-year-old has scored 430 runs in seven Tests in India, averaging 39.09, with one hundred and three fifties. He is also a very good player of spin, so it would be a surprise if Patidar gets the nod ahead of Shreyas in Hyderabad.

