With a lot of untapped talent in ICC events sandwiched with experienced players, Bangladesh will be looking to achieve the minimum best - reaching the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup.

With the Bangla Tigers winning only three matches in each of their last four World Cup campaigns, Bangladesh would be itching to regain their optimism and improve their performances this time in more or less known conditions.

But their recent form, which saw them get knocked out of the Asia Cup 2023 before beating India in their last Super Four game, tells you about their underperforming nature in big tournaments.

Talent is there with the likes of Towhid Hridoy, who has the best strike rate in the top six and a brilliant game against spin, and Shoriful Tanzid Islam, a promising left-arm pacer who can move the ball both ways and has been a pick of the bowlers in all phases of the game for Bangladesh in recent years.

With a flexible middle order, they have quality spin options in Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who strengthen the batting unit along with Mushfiqur Rahim.

With them possessing a more than decent squad on paper, expecting them to reach at least the semifinals is not a far cry. But they have some issues to ponder. So without further ado, let's get to them.

#3 Bangladesh gets stuck in the middle overs

Bangladesh have one of the most settled middle-order batting units, but if we look at the numbers (average of 33.23 and strike rate of 82.78 between overs 20–40), we will have a clear picture of their struggle in that phase.

One can argue that the top order doesn't provide the platform for the middle order to capitalize, but then we have Towhid Hridoy, who, among all the batters, looks to play with intent, having the highest strike rate in this phase.

On the bowling front, while Bangladesh dominate the powerplay and death overs, middle-overs bowling remains their Achilles heel, with them averaging 38.42 during this phase and picking up the second-lowest wickets since 2022.

#2 Lack of wrist spinners and inability to pick up wickets

Traditionally, Bangladesh’s biggest strength has always been their finger spinners, and this time it's no different.

The problem, though, is that they don’t have a wrist spinner, which might affect them in good batting conditions where, with no help available from the surface, their spinners might get lined up by batters.

The Bangla Tigers do have the second-lowest economy rate for spinners since 2022 (4.8), but the unit is primarily defensive and not wicket-takers. Not a single one of their spinners has a strike rate of less than 35.

The reason behind their lower economy might be that they play a lot of matches at home, where they have spin-friendly surfaces. But this should also be proportional to their wickets, but that's not the case. Also, they are not going to get similar rank-turners in India.

#1 Potent but out of form top order

Bangladesh don't have a top order that instills fear in bowling units, but they have a tidy and reliable top three.

As much as Najmul Shanto’s form at No. 3 is a huge blessing for the side (averages 49.86 in 2023), the bitter truth is that it’s the only positive for them heading into the World Cup from a top-order perspective, with Litton Das averaging 24.14 and Tanzid 8.5 this year.