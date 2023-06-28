3 matches to look forward to in 2023 World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes

The Super Sixes round of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers will start tomorrow (June 29) in Zimbabwe. Ten teams featured in the opening round of the qualifying tournament. Four of them, namely Nepal, USA, Ireland and the UAE, have been eliminated ahead of the second round.

The six teams that will play in the upcoming round of 2023 World Cup Qualifiers are Sri Lanka, West Indies, Oman, Netherlands, Zimbabwe, and Scotland. It is pertinent to note that the group-stage points have been carried forward to the Super Sixes table.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe hold the top two spots right now, having earned four points from two matches. The top two teams in the standings after the Super Sixes round will punch their ticket to India for Cricket World Cup 2023.

West Indies, Oman, Netherlands, and Scotland will aim to finish in the top two, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe's focus will be to retain their positions. Before the Super Sixes round starts, here's a look at the three exciting matches to watch out for in the next few days.

#1 West Indies vs. Sri Lanka, July 7

West Indies and Sri Lanka are among the few cricket teams to have won the ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup. However, because of their poor performance in recent years, both teams had to play in the Qualifiers for 2023 World Cup.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#WorldCupQualifier #WestIndies #Netherlands Super Over madness unfolds in the thrilling clash between West Indies and Netherlands! Super Over madness unfolds in the thrilling clash between West Indies and Netherlands! 😱#WorldCupQualifier #WestIndies #Netherlands https://t.co/3CsNOsAsbH

While Sri Lanka are undefeated in the tournament so far, West Indies lost against Zimbabwe and Netherlands in the group stage. The battle between the two former world champion teams will take place on July 7 at the Harare Sports Club.

This match will likely decide West Indies' fate in the race to the 2023 World Cup. It will be interesting to see if they can defeat the strongest team in the tournament and advance to the mega event in India.

#2 Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, June 30

Netherlands stunned the cricket universe by recording a Super Over win against former world champions West Indies in the group stage. The Dutch team managed to win the game despite leaking 374 runs in the first innings.

The Men in Orange will play against another former world champion team, Sri Lanka, in the Super Sixes round. Sri Lanka have been excellent in the tournament so far, but will have to bring their 'A' game to the table on June 30 at the Queens Sports Club to beat the Netherlands.

#3 Zimbabwe vs. Scotland, July 4

The battle between Zimbabwe and Scotland on July 4 can prove to be a virtual eliminator. Both teams are currently in the top half of the Super Sixes points table. If Zimbabwe lose against Sri Lanka, their match against Scotland will decide their fate.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Sean Williams was named the Player of the Match for his incredible knock!



#WorldCupQualifier #Zimbabwe #USA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Zimbabwe achieves a massive victory over the USA!Sean Williams was named the Player of the Match for his incredible knock! Zimbabwe achieves a massive victory over the USA! Sean Williams was named the Player of the Match for his incredible knock! 👏#WorldCupQualifier #Zimbabwe #USA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vGP0bx5uIw

Scotland will be confident heading into the Super Sixes round after beating beat Oman, Ireland and UAE in the group stage. It will be extremely challenging for them to defeat Zimbabwe on their home turf, but if the Scottish side manage to pull off a win, they may qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

