4 cities which are hosting India games in 2023 World Cup but missed out in 2011

India will host the 2023 World Cup in October and November. The schedule for the mega event was announced on Tuesday, June 27, with 10 Indian cities set to host 48 matches from October 5 to November 19.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, and Mumbai will host the matches. This will be the first time the 50-over World Cup will take place on Indian soil since 2011.

India co-hosted the 2011 edition of the mega event along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Mohali and Nagpur hosted some crucial games of that World Cup, but they have missed out on the list of venues for the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the following four cities will host the mega event this year after missing out in 2011.

#1 Lucknow will host 5 matches of 2023 World Cup

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium did not exist in 2011. In fact, Uttar Pradesh did not host a single match of the 2011 World Cup. This year, Lucknow will host five matches, including the much-awaited clash between home team India and defending champions England.

Apart from India's game against England, Lucknow will also host the heavyweight clash between Australia and South Africa on October 13. It will be followed by Australia vs. Qualifier and Qualifier vs. Qualifier.

Afghanistan vs. Qualifier will be the last match to take place in Lucknow on November 2.

#2 Pune will host 5 matches of 2023 World Cup

Maharashtra's two cities, namely Mumbai and Nagpur, hosted 2011 World Cup matches. While Mumbai has retained its place in the list of host cities for the World Cup this year, Nagpur has lost its position to Pune.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium of Pune will host five matches in the mega event this year. Home team India will take on neighbors Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19.

The other matches allotted to Pune are Afghanistan vs. Qualifier, New Zealand vs. South Africa, England vs. Qualifier and Australia vs. Bangladesh.

#3 Dharamsala will host 5 matches of 2023 World Cup

Dharamsala had hosted IPL matches before the 2011 World Cup but the venue was not selected to host the games of the mega event. This year, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium made it to the final list of venues.

The picturesque venue will host India's game against New Zealand on October 22. Before that, Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs. England, and South Africa vs. Qualifier matches will take place in Dharamsala.

Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will meet at the HPCA Stadium on October 28.

#4 Hyderabad will host 3 matches of 2023 World Cup

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium did not host any matches of the 2011 World Cup. The venue will play host to three matches in the group stage this year, but India will not feature in any of those games.

Pakistan will play against the two qualifying teams at this venue on October 6 and 12. Between those two matches, New Zealand will take on a qualifying team on October 9 in Hyderabad.

