Despite an impressive batting performance, team India failed to defend their score of 307 in the first ODI. New Zealand chased the target with ease and went 1-0 up in the three-match series.

The action now shifts to Seddon Park, Hamilton for the second ODI. The said venue has not been a happy hunting ground for team India. In a total of 7 matches played between both teams at Hamilton, Team India have emerged victorious on two occasions.

The solitary win against the hosts was in 2009. Since then, the Men in Blue have ended up on the losing side on four occasions at the said venue against New Zealand.

There have been a few impressive batting performances by Indian players at Seddon Park, Hamilton against the Kiwis. Here is a look at three such innings:

#1 Virender Sehwag- 125* in 2009

Virender Sehwag scored a brilliant century at Seddon Park in 2009

Virender Sehwag was the Man of the Match in India's only victory against the Kiwis at Seddon Park, Hamilton. This was the fourth ODI in the five-match series. India were 2-0 up with the second ODI being washed out due to rain.

The Indian opener was at his aggressive best on the evening of 11th March 2009. Batting first, the hosts scored 270 runs in their allotted 40 overs. Sehwag was the man on a mission right from the first ball he faced.

A quality bowling attack comprising Kyle Mills, Iain O'Brien, Daniel Vettori, Jacob Oram and Grant Elliott was taken to the cleaners by the Indian opener.

Courtesy of Sehwag's aggressive batting, India put on 201 runs without losing any wickets in 23.3 overs when the match was interrupted due to rain. The match could not resume and India were way ahead on the D/L method and won the game by 84 runs.

Sehwag was unbeaten on 125 from just 74 balls that included 14 boundaries and six maximums, while scoring his century from just 60 balls.

India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series and Sehwag was the first Indian to score a century at the said venue in an ODI.

#2 Gautam Gambhir- 63* in 2009

Gambhir played a supporting role to Sehwag in the fourth ODI

Gautam Gambhir was the unsung hero in India's only victory at Seddon Park in ODIs against the Kiwis. While Sehwag was tearing apart the Kiwi attack with his aggressive batting, the left-hander Gambhir played a cautious innings and made sure that India did not lose any wickets in case rain interrupted play and the result of the match was to be decided on the D/L method.

Chasing 271, Gambhir provided perfect support to Sehwag and scored his half-century from 52 balls. He was unbeaten on 63 from 67 balls when rain interrupted play.

#3 Shreyas Iyer- 103 in 2020

Shreyas Iyer is the second Indian to score an ODI century against the Kiwis at Seddon Park

Shreyas Iyer loves batting in New Zealand. In four ODIs he has scored 297 runs at an average of 74.25 including a century and three half-centuries. India, however, have not emerged victorious in any of the four games.

In the first ODI of the 2020 series, India posted an impressive total of 347 for the loss of four wickets in 50 overs.

After the openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed, Iyer joined Kohli at the crease and the duo added 102 runs for the third wicket before Kohli was dismissed. Thereafter, Iyer added 136 runs with K. L. Rahul for the fourth wicket and scored his maiden ODI hundred.

Iyer was then dismissed on 103 off 107. He scored at an impressive strike rate of 96.26 and his innings included 11 boundaries and 1 maximum.

Afterwards, the Indian bowlers failed to defend the 348 and the Kiwis chased the target with 11 balls to spare.

