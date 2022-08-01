3 memorable interactions between Rishabh Pant and his fans

Rishabh Pant is quite easily one of the most popular young cricketers in today's era. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter's unorthodox methods with the bat have fetched him a number of laurels at a very early stage in his career.

That aside, the Delhi lad's constant chatter from behind the stumps has made for innumerably amusing conversations to listen to. That, coupled with his one-handed sixes and multiple clutch innings, has earned him a cult fan following.

He has all the makings of India's next big superstar and given the long career ahead of him, it's fathomable to see that transpire. What has made him a fan favorite is the manner in which he remains who he truly is, wearing his heart on his sleeve at times.

On that note, let’s take a look at three of his best fan interactions over the years.

#1 "We've got Rishabh Pant"

You read that in the tone of the famous Bharat Army chant, didn't you? The incident dates back to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series of 2018-19, where verbal volleys were a constant exchange between the players.

Australian skipper Tim Paine infamously asked Pant to babysit his kids while the latter was out in the middle. The Delhi Capitals dasher didn't shy away either, going on to call his compatriot a 'temporary captain'. All of it was in good spirits of course and didn't get ugly.

At the conclusion of the Sydney Test, India clinched their first ever series win on Australian soil. When Bharat Army started reciting the song they'd composed for Pant, he broke into a jig, much to the delight of all and sundry present at the venue.

#2 Defies announcement to not meet fans

In an amusing incident that dates back to just over a month ago, Pant didn't pay heed to an announcement made at the County Ground in Leicester that India's players will not be treating fans to autographs or photographs.

This was just prior to the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston and India were playing a warm-up fixture against Leicestershire.

Nakul Pande @NakulMPande



Rishabh Pant: Ground announcer at the #IndiaTourMatch : “During the course of #LEIvIND , India’s players will not be signing autographs or taking selfies with any fans.”Rishabh Pant: Ground announcer at the #IndiaTourMatch: “During the course of #LEIvIND, India’s players will not be signing autographs or taking selfies with any fans.”Rishabh Pant: https://t.co/tVtMcG29iQ

The Delhi lad, however, went ahead and treated fans to a photograph, while also signing an autograph for one of them. If you've ever wondered why the southpaw is adored by millions around, here's your answer alright. He sure knows how to keep them happy.

#3 The famous Instagram live

kunwar @KunwarP45

This guy won my heart by saying, Rohit bhai fan hai unko acha lagta hai , khush hoge wo kya jata hai hmara.

This tells how pure hearted this guy is, stay like this Appreciation tweet for Pant.This guy won my heart by saying, Rohit bhai fan hai unko acha lagta hai , khush hoge wo kya jata hai hmara.This tells how pure hearted this guy is, stay like this @RishabhPant17 Appreciation tweet for Pant.This guy won my heart by saying, Rohit bhai fan hai unko acha lagta hai , khush hoge wo kya jata hai hmara.This tells how pure hearted this guy is, stay like this @RishabhPant17 💙 https://t.co/0WmCyphLZL

When Pant went live on Instagram last week with Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, there were a number of amusing anecdotes from the same. One of them saw the keeper add a fan to the live session and unsurprisingly, the person in question was jumping in joy as he could scarcely believe the prospect of having a conversation with his heroes.

Rohit even asked Pant as to what he was doing once the user left the chat. The latter's response was heartwarming as he mentioned that he added the person to the video to have him say hello to the players and fulfill his heart.

He may be a dasher with the bat in hand, but when it comes to making his fans happy, it's hard to find a more pure-hearted soul than the diminutive southpaw.

