5 times an Indian batter scored a double hundred to help the team win

Scoring a ton is a challenge in itself, never mind converting it into a double hundred. One can argue that there is enough time in Test cricket to do the same, but again, it's Test cricket for a reason. It's not a stroll in the park, is it?

Over time, the double century barrier has been broken in limited-overs cricket as well. While Belinda Clark scored the first ODI double hundred in 1997, Sachin Tendulkar became the first to do so on the men's circuit in 2010.

This phenomenon is a lot more common in Test cricket, of course, although the emergence of what can be termed a bowling era in recent years has rendered it difficult. That said, the sport has been blessed with many a superstar batter wielding his/her willow to the best effect and stroking his/her way to a double-century.

In this listicle, we look at five instances of Indian batters whose double hundreds paved the way for the team's victory.

#5 Virat Kohli - 200 against West Indies in North Sound, 2016

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team toured the Caribbean for four Tests in 2016 and the skipper paved the way from the word go. Electing to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Shikhar Dhawan's 84 set up a solid foundation before Kohli joined forces with him for a 105-run third-wicket stand.

In a display of sublime batsmanship, there was no stopping the skipper as he raised a century, only to go on and convert it into his first double hundred in Test cricket. Kohli had a rock-solid Ravichandran Ashwin for company as they powered India to a total of 566/8 before the bowlers bundled the hosts out twice to set up a massive innings victory.

As of today, Kohli holds the record for the most double tons by an Indian, scoring seven of them.

#4 MS Dhoni - 224 against Australia in Chennai, 2013

His brilliant knock of 224 eventually helped India defeat Australia by eight wickets in Chennai. #OnThisDay in 2013, MS Dhoni became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a double hundred in TestsHis brilliant knock of 224 eventually helped India defeat Australia by eight wickets in Chennai. #OnThisDay in 2013, MS Dhoni became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a double hundred in Tests 🙌His brilliant knock of 224 eventually helped India defeat Australia by eight wickets in Chennai. https://t.co/yYEH04qd1K

An innings for the ages and arguably MS Dhoni's finest-ever Test knock. It was at his adopted home ground of the MA Chidambaram Stadium as well where he pulverized the Australian attack to all corners of the park with a counter-attacking display on the third day of the Test.

India still trailed the visitors by 184 runs when the Indian captain strode out. He wasted no time in asserting himself, taking a particular liking to Nathan Lyon. What stood out was the manner in which he danced down the track to loft both the pacers as well as Lyon, striking six sixes along the way.

For a man who played minimal sweep shots, 'Captain Cool' used it to great effect on a turning track. Having walked back for Tea with his score reading 97, he finished the day at 206, putting up a defiant partnership with No. 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The hosts would win the Test by eight wickets and go on to seal the series 4-0 as well.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, 2014

Fancy coming back from a fractured finger and scoring a double hundred right away.

Just ask Rohit Sharma how it's done, with the flamboyant opener shattering records for fun in an ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2014.

Having scored an ODI double hundred the previous year, Rohit would go on to achieve the unthinkable, blasting 264 off 173 balls and in the process, smashing the record for the highest individual score in the format. Not one of the Lankan bowlers had a clue as they were smashed to all corners of the park.

As it turned out, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 251 - 13 short of what Rohit amassed on his own. It was Rohit's second of three double hundreds in ODIs - a feat no other player has achieved till date.

#2 Virender Sehwag - 201* against Sri Lanka in Galle, 2008

Virender Sehwag had his own style of batting even for the longest format of the game. It was a method that fetched him six double hundreds, including two triple-tons. But one of his greatest innings ever played has to be his unbeaten 201 in Galle in 2008.

India entered the second Test against Sri Lanka having conceded a series lead. As if the threat of Muttiah Muralitharan wasn't enough, the visitors had to contend with a certain Ajantha Mendis at a time when he was yet to be demystified. Very few were able to see him out without a fuss and Sehwag was one of them.

A stunning double-hundred from the Indian vice-captain put his side in pole position after a collapse following a 167-run opening stand between him and Gautam Gambhir. A selfless moment even saw him turn down a single while batting on 199, in order to shield Ishant Sharma.

He followed it up with 50 in the second innings before India's spinners wrapped up a famous victory to level the series.

#1 VVS Laxman - 281 against Australia in Kolkata, 2001

That innings. That Test match. That partnership.

We've read about it in abundance over the last 21 years, but one can't just mention double-hundreds without taking VVS Laxman's Eden Gardens epic in the same breath. It's hard to debate his 281 in the Kolkata Test against Australia being the most iconic double-hundred scored by an Indian, purely considering the circumstances under which they were scored. Grave situation aside, Laxman was also battling a bad back throughout the game.

Steve Waugh's final frontier was doused owing to a remarkable turnaround that saw India roar back to level the series, before eventually clinching it in Chennai in the next Test. It proved to be the coming of age of a 'Very Very Special' player, with Laxman going on to establish himself as India's crisis man in time to come.

