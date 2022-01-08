3 memorable knocks played by Indian players at Newlands, Cape Town

The ongoing three-match Test series between India and South Africa is finely poised, with both teams winning a game apiece. Team India beat South Africa comprehensively in the first Test in Centurion. However, the hosts played exceptional cricket at the Wanderers in Johannesburg to draw level in the series.

The third Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from 11th January 2022. Newlands has not been a happy hunting ground for Team India, who have never won at the venue. Out of five Tests played at Newlands, India have lost three, while two ended in draws.

Nevertheless, there have been a few memorable knocks played by Indian players at Newlands. On that note, here's a look at three such knocks:

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - 169 (1996-97)

Sachin Tendulkar played brilliant innings against South Africa at Newlands in 1996-97.

India were down and out after losing the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead during their tour of South Africa in 1996-97. They were bundled out for just 100 and 66 to lose by a whopping 328 runs.

The second Test at Newlands did not begin on a positive note for Team India. South Africa piled on 529 runs in their first innings. In response, India lost half of their side in no time with only 58 runs on the board.

Sachin Tendulkar then counter-attacked the South African bowlers, playing one of the best Test knocks of his career. He dominated a strong South African bowling line-up of Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener and Brian McMillan, thrashing them to all parts of the stadium. He added 222 runs with Mohammad Azharuddin, who also scored a century, ensured that India did not have to follow on.

Tendulkar scored 169 runs from 254 balls in an innings that included 26 boundaries. He was the last man to be dismissed as India were bowled out for 359 in their first innings. Tendulkar's knock was indeed a special one, and was well appreciated.

However, Tendulkar's brilliance could not help India save the Test as the hosts won the Newlands Test by 282 runs to win the series.

#2 Mohammad Azharuddin - 115 (1996-97)

Azharuddin (second right) scored 115 off 110 balls at Kingsmead in 1997.

Sachin Tendulkar's knock of 169 at Newlands in 1997 is remembered by one and all. However, the knock of Mohammad Azharuddin was also key in enabling India get to a decent score in the first innings of the Test.

Azharuddin walked out to bat with India reeling at 58-5. This was after South Africa had declared their first innings at 529-7. Despite the match situation, Azharuddin was positive from the get go.

He added 222 runs for the sixth wicket with his young captain Sachin Tendulkar. Azhar scored 115 runs off just 110 runs. His innings included 19 boundaries and a six as he scored his runs at an exceptional strike rate of 104.55.

Azharuddin's attacking century at Newlands was overshadowed by Tendulkar's masterful knock. However, both innings went in vain as India collapsed to a heavt defeat.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - 146 (2010-11)

Sachin Tendulkar played a memorable innings in 2011.

Fourteen years after scoring a century at Newlands, Tendulkar scored another against South Africa at the same venue.

Batting first, the hosts scored 362 in their first innings, with Jacques Kallis scoring a brilliant 161. India lost two early wickets in their first innings when Sachin Tendulkar joined Gautam Gambhir at the crease. Unlike his counter-attacking knock in 1997, Tendulkar took his time as he scored a watchful century. He added 176 runs for the third wicket with Gambhir.

Tendulkar scored 146 runs off 310 balls against a strong South African bowling attack comprising Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Lonwabo Tsotsobe. His innings included 17 boundaries and two sixes as India scored 364 in their first innings. It was Tendulkar's 50th Test century.

The match ended in a draw with Kallis scoring another century in the second innings as the visitors were thwarted in their bid to win their first Test series on South African soil. Tendulkar remains the only Indian to score two Test centuries at Newlands,

