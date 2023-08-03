3 milestones that can be reached in the 1st T20I between WI and IND 

After a 2-1 win in the ODI series, Team India are set to feature in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

The opening T20 international is scheduled to take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3.

India have named a very young squad, with Hardik Pandya leading the pack. Players including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma and Mukesh Kumar are expected to make their T20I debuts as well.

West Indies, meanwhile, look a far better team on paper, with their players more suited more to T20Is rather than the other two formats. Rovman Powell, their T20I skipper, will look to give the slightly inexperienced Indian team a run for their money.

The upcoming first T20I also offers both teams a chance to create history. On that note, here are three milestones that can be reached in the match.

#3. Jason Holder can become the West Indies' 2nd-highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Former West Indies skipper Jason Holder is among one of the major contributors to the team's success in the last few years. While his batting abilities are decent, it is his bowling which makes him stand out.

Extracting extra bounce off the deck, Holder has taken a total of 53 wickets across 48 T20I innings. If the lanky pacer bags another two in the first T20I against India, will surpass Samuel Badree's tally of 54 wickets to become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for the West Indies.

#2. Suryakumar Yadav could become India's 4th-highest T20I run-getter

After a middling ODI series, Suryakumar Yadav will look to inflict some damage on the hosts in a format he loves to own. No other batter has dominated the T20 format as he has in the last two years.

Across his 46 T20I innings, the Mumbai-born batter has accumulated 1,675 runs at an incredible average and strike rate of 46.52 and 175.76, respectively. If the 32-year old goes on to have an entertaining outing in Trinidad and manages to score at least 85 runs, he will become India's fourth-highest run-getter in the shortest format.

In that case, Suryakumar will surpass Shikhar Dhawan on the list, who made 1,759 T20I runs in 66 innings.

#1. India will play their 200th T20I game

Team India will create history when they take field on Thursday against the West Indies. The inaugural T20 World Cup champions will feature in their 200th international T20 game.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda will become the 2nd Team after Pakistan to play 200 matches in T20 International



What is your favorite moment in Indian T20 history?



#India #Cricket #T20I #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/95pB0i9JaL Indiawill become the 2nd Team after Pakistan to play 200 matches in T20 InternationalWhat is your favorite moment in Indian T20 history?

So far only one team (Pakistan) have played over 200 T20Is. Across their 199 T20Is, India have won 127 matches, while losing 63 of them. Four of the matches have been tied, while five of them have ended in a no-result.