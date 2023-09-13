3 milestones Dunith Wellalage achieved during 5/40 vs India in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match 

Dunith Wellalage ran through India's top order and put Sri Lanka on top in the first innings of their Super Four clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. He also scored an unbeaten 42 off 46 balls with the bat.

Despite Wellalage's best efforts, his team couldn't snatch two points from India, losing by 41 runs in a crucial encounter.

Opting to bat first, the Men in Blue got off to a blazing start. Rohit Sharma, in particular, took a toll on the Sri Lankan pacers and raced away to his 51st ODI fifty.

However, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka handed the ball to Dunith Wellalage in the 12th over. The move changed the complexion of the game as the left-arm spinner bamboozled Shubman Gill on the very first ball.

He then troubled Virat Kohli and eventually picked his second wicket by deceiving him in the air. The 16th over saw Rohit face Wellalage for the first time, and the young spinner trapped the Indian captain on the crease by bowling an arm delivery, which also kept low, disturbing the timber. With his three quick strikes, Wellalage reduced India from 80/0 to 91/3 in only five overs.

The 20-year-old then came back for his second spell and instantly broke the partnership between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan by dismissing the former. Wellalage finally completed his magical fifer by edging one past Hardik Pandya on the very last ball of his 10th over.

En route to his five-wicket haul against India, he broke a few records as well. Here is a compilation of three of such records.

#3 Only the second-ever player to bag a fifer, score 40+ runs and take 2 catches in an ODI

Dunith Wellalage remained not out vs India [Getty Images

Apart from his impressive bowling, Dunith Wellalage made an impact with the bat as well, scoring a vital 42* off 46 balls. He stitched together an important partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva (41) and took his side closer to the target.

Unfortunately, Wellalage kept losing partners from the other end and remained not out for Sri Lanka. He also took two catches on the field as well.

Interestingly, with this, Wellalage became only the second-ever player to bag a five-wicket haul, score 40+ runs and take two catches in a single ODI game.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev was the first individual to bag the record when he completed the feat in an ODI against Australia in 1983.

#2 Second-youngest to bag a fifer in an ODI Asia Cup game

Dunith Wellalage celebrating KL Rahul's wicket [Getty Images]

Following the wicket of Hardik Pandya, Dunith Wellalage became only the 11th player to bag five wickets in an Asia Cup ODI game. Out of all the 11 players, the left-arm orthodox spinner is now only the second-youngest.

Wellalage completed his fifer at 20 years and 246 days old. The record for taking a five-wicket haul as the youngest bowler in an Asia Cup (ODI) match remains with Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq. The former cricketer bagged his fifer against Bangladesh in 1997 at the age of 20 years and 199 days.

#1 Dunith Wellalage becomes the youngest Sri Lankan to bag a fifer in an ODI

Another record that Dunith Wellalage tumbled was of becoming the youngest ever Sri Lankan player to bag a five-wicket haul in ODI history.

Wellalage (20 years and 246 days old) broke a 22-year-old record held by Charitha Bhuddika. Bhuddika took 5/67 in his ODI debut against Zimbabwe, at the age of 21 years and 65 days old in 2001.