3 milestones that could be reached in the third T20I between WI and IND 

After a nervy win in the second T20I, the West Indies will be looking to clinch the ongoing five-match series when they meet India for the third T20 international. The upcoming game is scheduled to be hosted at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

The home team has performed better in the first two games and will be adamant about winning all three to grab a commanding lead. India, on the other hand, has not yet reached its full potential. Although it is true that this is their second-string team, each player has extensive IPL playing experience.

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, India will look to live up to their expectations and save the series on Tuesday.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#WIvIND #SportsKeeda pic.twitter.com/qoahP1IoXq A thrilling encounter is in the offing as it's a do-or-die match for India, while West Indies will be coming all guns blazing to clinch the series.

The upcoming third T20I also offers both teams a chance to create history. On that note, here are three milestones that can be reached in the match.

#3 Sanju Samson could complete 6,000 T20 runs

Sanju Samson against the West Indies [Getty Images]

Although Sanju Samson may not have fired on all cylinders in the ongoing series, there is no doubt that he is a top-quality batter. His credentials of being an explosive batter can recognised by the fact that he has mustered 5,998 runs at a strike rate of just below 133 across 236 T20 innings.

Samson is just two runs shy of completing the landmark of 6,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. So far, there have been only 11 other Indians who have scored over 6,000 T20 runs.

#2 Nicholas Pooran could become the second-highest run-getter for the West Indies in T20Is

Nicholas Pooran raising his bat after a fifty [Getty Images]

Nicholas Pooran has been the best performer in the ongoing T20I series, accumulating 108 runs at a healthy strike rate of 145.95. In the last game, he became the highest run-getter against India in T20 internationals.

The next game also offers him a chance to break another record. If Pooran manages to score at least 18 more runs on Tuesday, he will surpass Marlon Samuels (1611) to become the second-highest run-getter for the West Indies in T20Is.

So far, he has mustered 1594 runs at a strike rate of 131.89.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav could complete 100 sixes for India in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav is a six-hitting machine for India [Getty Images]

After a middling ODI series, Suryakumar Yadav will look to inflict some damage on the hosts in a format he loves to own. No other batter has dominated the T20 format as he has in the last two years.

Maneuvering himself according to the field, Suryakumar is a player who stands out from the rest when it comes to accumulating runs at a quicker rate.

Across the 50 T20Is he has played, the Mumbai-born batter has smashed a total of 97 sixes. If he goes on to hit three more lusty maximums in Guyana, Suryakumar will become only the third Indian after Rohit Sharma (182) and Virat Kohli (117) to complete hundred sixes in T20 internationals.