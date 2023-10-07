3 milestones that Virat Kohli can reach in 2023 ODI World Cup 

The stage is set for India to commence their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign when they face five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Starting as heavy favorites to lift the silverware, Team India would be rearing to put up consistent performances throughout their campaign. When talking about consistency, there is hardly anyone better than the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The modern-day master will play a crucial role in the Indian side during the mega event. His vast experience and ability to pile up monumental runs will provide the Men in Blue a chance to post huge totals on the board.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, big tournaments like the World Cup, where pressure kicks in from the word go, bring the best out of Kohli. He will also be full of confidence going into the World Cup, having scored 739 runs at an average of 52.78 and at a blazing strike rate of 112.99 in ODIs in the last 12 months.

Ever since his ODI debut in 2008, Kohli has broken countless records in the format and has a chance to tumble a few more in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

For starters, Kohli needs only 76 more runs to complete 15,000 international runs in Asia. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in Asia, having scored 14,924 runs at an average of 57.84 across 312 international innings in the continent.

Sachin Tendulkar (21,741), Kumar Sangakkara (18,423), and Mahela Jayawardene (17,386) are the top three highest run-getters in international cricket in Asia.

On that note, let's take a look at three other significant milestones that Virat Kohli can reach in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

#3 Virat Kohli can complete 11,000 international runs at No. 3

Virat Kohli walking during the ODIs vs Australia [Getty Images]

With the number of runs he has put up, Virat Kohli has made the No. 3 batting slot his own. While he bats at No. 4 in Tests, Kohli has dominated both the white-ball formats while batting at one down.

In fact, he is the second-highest run-getter when it comes to scoring runs at No. 3 in international cricket. Batting across 214 innings at the said position, Kohli has managed to pile up 10,962 runs and is just 38 runs shy of completing 11,000 runs.

Only Ricky Ponting (12,662) has scored more runs than Kohli while batting at No. 3 in international cricket.

Expand Tweet

#2 Kohli can complete 26,000 international runs

Virat Kohli is a record-breaking machine [Getty Images]

The upcoming tournament also hands Kohli a golden opportunity to soar up in the overall run-scoring tally in international cricket for India.

Not many batters have been as successful as him across formats. The Delhi-born completed his 25,000 international runs a few months ago during the Border-Gavasker Test series against Australia.

The modern-day legend will be hoping to reach 26,000 international runs in the next few innings as he needs only 233 runs more to complete the milestone.

Having batted 563 times across the three formats, Kohli has accumulated 25,767 runs at an amazing average of 53.68. Upon adding 233 more runs to his name, Kohli will become only the fourth cricket ever to reach the 26,000-run mark.

#1 Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time ODI centuries record

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are the two players with the most ODI centuries [Getty Images]

Few would have imagined that someone would even get close to Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI centuries, let alone surpass the record.

However, here comes the compelling and ever-so-hungry Virat Kohli, who just adores racking up centuries for fun.

Expand Tweet

In fact, with 47 ODI hundreds, Kohli is in perfect contention to surpass Tendulkar's tally of 49 tons. If Kohli goes on to have a magnificent 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and goes on to chalk up as many as three tons, he will surpass his idol to become the first-ever individual to hit 50 ODI centuries.