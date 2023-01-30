3 moments from IND vs NZ 2nd T20I that created buzz among fans

India just about edged out New Zealand in a low-scoring thriller in the second T20I in Lucknow on Sunday and remain alive in the series. The pitch was so tough to bat on that only eight boundaries were scored for the entire duration of the game.

The hosts' ploy to play with three spinners worked wonders as they suffocated the opposition by not allowing them to score runs freely. New Zealand couldn't even cross the three-figure mark, setting a target of exactly a hundred.

While it was predicted by many to be a straightforward chase, the Men in Blue also found it tough to bat as there was no huge influence from the dew factor. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya just about did enough in the end to ensure that the hosts get over the line.

There were many moments in the game that made fans speak their hearts out on social media. Here are three such moments:

#3 Kuldeep Yadav's dream delivery to Daryl Mitchell

Kuldeep Yadav's delivery to dismiss Daryl Mitchell spoke volumes of why he is arguably in the form of his life. Although there was enough turn in the pitch, Kuldeep got the ball to rush through Mitchell's bat-pad gap after spinning sharply from outside off-stump.

Mitchell hung back and tried to read Kuldeep off the pitch, a decision which proved to be costly as the batter was beaten at all ends. Rattled and shocked, Mitchell returned to the dressing room.

This wasn't the first time that Kuldeep Yadav had dismissed someone by bowling 'through the gate'. Fans made compilations of other occasions on which the Indian wrist-spinner dismissed quality batters like Babar Azam and Aiden Markram with similar turn and drift.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar's mix-up

While India were taking their time to chase down the modest target of 100, there was a moment when it really felt like New Zealand could sniff an improbable win. That was when a mix-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar saw the latter adjudged run-out.

Sundar was promoted to No.5 and has been backed by the team management for his batting ability. He also looked in sublime touch, scoring at better than a run-a-ball. However, SKY tapped a delivery towards point and called for a quick single.

Sundar tried to send the striker back as he didn't think there was any run in it. However, SKY kept on running and eventually, Sundar decided to sacrifice his wicket for his senior partner. Suryakumar was disappointed and that was a moment in the game where things could have gone south for India.

#1 Blair Tickner dropping Suryakumar Yadav's catch

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya showed enough experience and composure as their partnership of 31*(32) helped India win the game on the penultimate ball.

With three needed from two balls, SKY smashed a delivery from Blair Tickner just over mid-off's head and began to celebrate as it raced away to the boundary. However, the situation could have been different a couple of deliveries before that.

With four balls to go and five runs to get, Suryakumar tried to smash the ball as hard as he could, only hitting it straight back to the bowler. Tickner, however, failed to hold onto the catch and also conceded a run.

Things could have been very different had the Kiwis held onto their catches and they could have had a new Indian batter at the crease with five needed from three balls.

