3 Netherlands players who can pose a big threat to India in 2023 World Cup ft. Scott Edwards

India will wrap up the league phase of the 2023 World Cup with a clash against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12. The Men in Blue have won eight games in a row and have sealed the top spot.

While the game is arguably a dead rubber from India's point of view, they would certainly not want to be complacent with a potential semifinal to be played against New Zealand just three days later. On the other hand, the Dutch need to win their final game to give themselves the best chance to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

This will certainly push the Netherlands to bring their A-game to the table and India will need to be wary about some of their key performers. On that note, let's look at three players that the hosts need to keep in check to avoid any hiccups on Sunday.

#3 Sybrand Engelbrecht

Sybrand Engelbrecht has been the highest run-scorer for the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup so far. He has scored 255 runs in seven games with a couple of impressive half-centuries to his name.

He will be crucial for the Dutch in the middle order, especially if the Indian pacers continue their red-hot form and strike early with the new ball.

Engelbrecht has already shown his ability to bat with the lower middle order and get his team to a fighting total. India will need to find a way to get rid of him early to avoid any chance of a spirited batting performance.

#2 Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede has scored just one fifty this tournament so far. However, he is a talented batter and might not be far away from a big knock. Apart from the off day against Australia, De Leede has been impressive with the ball as well for the Netherlands.

In eight games, De Leede has picked up 14 wickets and is the highest wicket-taker for his team so far. Being deceptively accurate, he can be handy if there's a bit of help in the pitch and that's an area the Indian batters will need to be wary about.

#1 Scott Edwards

One of the main reasons the Netherlands have been in contention to qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy is their captain Scott Edwards. The wicketkeeper has been pulling the strings and has received praise from the cricketing fraternity for his tactical nuances.

However, Edwards has also been the highest scorer in the two wins that the Netherlands have had against South Africa (78*) and Bangladesh (68). He is also the second-highest scorer for the Dutch in the 2023 World Cup with 242 runs from eight games.

India has had a history of dealing with the frustration of lower-order contributing crucial runs. If Edwards stays put at one end and grinds out a top knock, the Men in Blue could face a tough challenge.