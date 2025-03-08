3 New Zealand players who could pose a major threat to India in 2025 Champions Trophy final ft. Rachin Ravindra

India and New Zealand will clash in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both teams have played solid cricket coming into the final.

India beat Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal of this Champions Trophy while New Zealand defeated South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal. The two teams are from the same group. The Men in Blue topped Group A while New Zealand finished second.

Coming into the final, the Kiwis have had their key players performing as a unit. The senior pros have stepped up while the young guns have played their parts to perfection as well.

They possess firepower in their side and a few in-form players who India will have to be wary about in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. On that note, let us look at three such players from New Zealand who the Men in Blue need to worry about.

3 New Zealand players who could pose a major threat to India in 2025 Champions Trophy final

South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Glenn Phillips has been in top form with the bat in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Coming down the order, he has played some brilliant cameos and helped New Zealand put up big scores.

Phillips has scored 143 runs from four games at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 140.19, showcasing his impact. In the semifinal against South Africa, he slammed a quickfire unbeaten 27-ball 49 at a strike-rate of 181.48.

The 28-year-old has also been a livewire on the field, taking some incredible catches. Given his abilities as a gun fielder and a power hitter down the order, he will certainly pose a massive threat to India in the final.

#2 Mitchell Santner

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has led his side exceptionally well in this Champions Trophy. The left-arm spinner has led from the front and has been among the wickets in the tournament for the Kiwis.

With seven scalps from four games at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 4.85, he is their second-highest wicket-taker so far after Matt Henry's 10 wickets. In the semifinal as well, Santner delivered a key spell with the ball, returning with figures of 3/43 from his 10 overs.

In spin-friendly conditions in Dubai, Santner will certainly challenge the Indian batters. Moreover, Santner is a more than handy batter himself and can make vital contributions down the order, adding significant value to the New Zealand side.

South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra has been in the form of his life in this tournament. He has amassed 226 runs from just three innings at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 103.66 with two hundreds.

He top-scored for the Kiwis in the semifinal with a magnificent hundred, striking a 101-ball 108 with 13 fours and a six at a strike rate of 106.93. Should the left-hander get going, he is definitely poised for another big score in the final.

His ability to build the innings and play a long knock, along with his skills to play spin well, will make a major threat if he gets himself in. India will have to try and dismiss him as early as possible.

