3 overseas talents who are already out of IPL 2023 with injury 

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to kick off on March 31, and like always, the buzz around the cash-rich league is nothing short of phenomenal.

With the tournament being expanded to 10 teams from last year, it has given more international and local stars the chance to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world and showcase their skills.

Barring the established Indian players, foreign players have always been a major point of discussion ahead of the IPL auctions.

The scouting teams of the respective franchises tend to keep an eye on all the T20 leagues going around the world and target players based on their performances and impact in the game.

Over the years, the IPL has been a breeding ground for the emergence of several foreign players who have been the backbone of their respective franchises.

The absence of some of the foreign stars has tended to leave a huge void, and it could be the case with the Punjab Kings, who are likely to miss out on the services of Jonny Bairstow.

While he hasn’t been officially ruled out of the tournament, reports in media outlets suggest that they are looking for Matt Short as his possible replacement.

With that said, let us take a look at three overseas players who have already been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the tournament.

#1 Kyle Jamieson

Jamieson was part of the RCB squad back in 2021.

New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 1 crore, but unfortunately, he has already been ruled out of the 16th season of the IPL even before bowling a single delivery.

The tall fast bowler underwent back surgery after tests revealed a second stress fracture. Jamieson will need at least 3–4 months to recover and will target the away tour of England in August for his comeback.

Gary Stead, the head coach of New Zealand, had said following the announcement:

“It’s really gutting for Kyle to have this happen after he’d put so much hard work into getting himself back on the park."

He added:

“Since the injury in June we’ve certainly taken a cautious approach to managing his return with regular monitoring by our medical staff which has included scans."

Jamieson’s height and ability to hit the deck make him a good option in subcontinental conditions.

He didn’t have a successful stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021, but he would have hoped for a change in fortunes in yellow. He will now have to wait at least one more year before getting his chance to play for the four-time winners.

#2 Jhye Richardson

Nippy customer Jhye Richardson was supposed to don the MI blues in the upcoming edition of the tournament after being snapped up by the five-time champions for a sum of Rs 1.5 crore.

However, he has now been forced to miss the tournament after undergoing surgery for hamstring issues.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Richardson shared a picture from his hospital bed and vowed to come back stronger.

His caption read:

“Injuries are a big part of cricket, thats a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely. But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this."

Richardson was earlier ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India. Missing the series against India and the IPL will be a huge setback for Richardson as he aims to be part of Australia's World Cup squad later this year.

#3 Will Jacks

Will Jacks was bought by the RCB for Rs 3.2 crore.

Will Jacks was supposed to be a backup option for Glenn Maxwell in the middle order for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

However, a thigh injury sustained during England’s ODI series against Bangladesh has all but ruled him out of the tournament. He was snaffled up for a hefty sum of Rs 3.2 crores.

The swashbuckling all-rounder sustained the injury during the second ODI in Mirpur and was subsequently flown back to England. In a statement released by Surrey, they haven’t given a time frame for Jacks’ return to action.

The statement read:

"Will Jacks will be out for a period of time due to a thigh injury sustained whilst on tour in Bangladesh with England. As a result of the injury, Jacks will not play in the IPL – where he was due to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore. He will now begin rehabilitation under Surrey’s supervision."

Like Jhye Richardson, Jacks' absence from the IPL puts a significant dent in his chances of representing England in the upcoming World Cup slated to be played in India later this year. A good stint with RCB could have gone a long way towards securing his place in the limited-overs side.

