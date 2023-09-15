3 Pakistan players who flopped in Asia Cup 2023 ft. Fakhar Zaman

In a nail-biting encounter, Sri Lanka secured a two-wicket victory over Pakistan to set up an Asia Cup final clash with India. This remarkable win was made possible by an outstanding innings from Kusal Mendis, who laid a strong foundation, and a crucial finish by Charith Asalanka.

Needing to chase 252 runs in 42 overs, Sri Lanka faced an uphill task, but they planned and executed their chase perfectly thanks to a series of solid partnerships in the middle order. Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama forged a match-winning partnership and despite a minor hiccup in the final few overs, Sri Lanka chased down the total on the final ball.

Pakistan were considered one of the favorties to clinch the Asia Cup, but it was a disappointing tournament for them.

Here we take a look at three Pakistan players who flopped in Asia Cup 2023:

#3 Shadab Khan

Shadab struggled to pick up wickets

It was an extremely mediocre series for Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s lead spinner this Asia Cup. The 24-year-old started his tournament impressively by claiming four wickets in his team's opening match against Nepal.

However, after this positive start, he faded away and could pick up only two wickets during the Super 4 stage, one each against Sri Lanka and India. Even in Pakistan's victory against Bangladesh, he bowled a below par spell and failed to pick up any wicket.

Shadab bowled without any control and there were far too many freebies on offer. He never settled on an attacking line and length and kept dishing out full tosses and short-pitched deliveries. His form going ahead will be a big worry for Pakistan.

#2 Imam-ul-Haq

Imam played only one innings of note

Imam-ul-Haq did not feature in the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka as he was withdrawn just before the toss owing to an injury. The left-hander looked in good touch coming into the tournament, but he faded away as the tournament progressed.

In three innings this Asia Cup, the left-hander could only score 92 out of which 78 came in the one innings against Bangladesh.

In the other matches, he could only score 13, 5, and 9. He never really look settled this tournament and Pakistan will hope he finds his touch come the World Cup.

#1 Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman had a shocking Asia Cup

Fakhar Zaman was the biggest disappointment this Asia Cup. Such were his scores that he was originally dropped from the playing XI against Sri Lanka. However, a back-spasm injury to Imam-ul-Haq gave Fakhar another opportunity to open the innings.

However, he looked out of sorts and was knocked over for four off 11 deliveries. The left-hander has been a given a long rope, but has looked completely off the boil.

In four innings, he could only manage 65 runs and the lack of good starts due to it hurt Pakistan a lot. Babar kept coming within the first five overs and was left to do the repair job.