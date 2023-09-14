[Watch] Fakhar Zaman castled by in-swinging yorker for 4 in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman's horrendous form in ODIs continued as he managed only four of 11 deliveries in the virtual semi-final of the 2023 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Fakhar was dropped from the originally announced playing XI for this game on Wednesday. However, a back-spasm injury to regular opener Imam-ul-Haq meant that Fakhar was given another opportunity to redeem himself.

Yet, the southpaw scratched around, visibly low on confidence, before playing all around a late inswinging delivery by Pramod Madushan to be dislodged for another low score.

Here is the video of the dismissal:

Fakhar Zaman has been in dismal form throughout the Asia Cup, scoring only 65 runs in four innings at an average of 16.25 and a surprisingly low strike rate of 60.

The alarming dip in form has been surprising considering his sensational start to the year, with a hat-trick of centuries against New Zealand at home. He was also rewarded with the ICC Player of the Month for April.

Fakhar boasts excellent overall ODI numbers, with an average of 45 and a strike rate of 90, including several match-winning knocks. Yet, he has crossed 30 just twice in his last 10 ODI innings, with a highest score of 33.

Both teams make key changes to their playing XI for the crunch game

The captains will look to put their best foot forward to qualify for the Asia Cup final.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka each made several changes to their playing XI from their previous outing against India for this do-or-die encounter. While Pakistan announced their playing XI that included five changes, forced and tactical, Sri Lanka made two swaps from their last game.

In the originally announced playing XI the day before the match, Pakistan had Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Zaman Khan replacing injured pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. They also made some tactical moves considering form and pitch conditions by drafting Mohammad Haris in for Fakhar Zaman and bringing back Mohammad Nawaz for Faheem Ashraf.

Test sensation Saud Shakeel was also in the originally announced playing XI, replacing Salman Ali Agha.

However, during the toss, Babar Azam announced Imam-ul-Haq and Shakeel being ruled out due to back spasms and fever, respectively. It resulted in Fakhar Zaman holding his place and Abdullah Shafique replacing Saud Shakeel.

As for Sri Lanka, experienced wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Perera replaced Dimuth Karunaratne and Pramodh Madushan was drafted in for Kasun Rajitha from their previous outing against India.

Following the early wicket of Fakhar Zaman, the Men in Green have consolidated to 68/1 in 14 overs, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 27 and the incoming Abdullah Shafique on 34.

The winner of this game will take on Team India in the grand finale from the same venue on Sunday, September 17.