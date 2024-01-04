3 Pakistani players who could become big stars after Australia Tests ft. Aamer Jamal 

Pakistan might have already surrendered the Test series against Australia but they can take heart from the fact that this relatively new-look side has given Australia a run for their money in their home conditions.

Pakistan failed to turn up in the opening Test in Perth, suffering a massive 360-run loss. However, they came back strongly in the second Test in Melbourne and challenged Australia for the majority of the contest. Despite a valiant effort, it was so near yet so far for Pakistan as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The visitors didn't allow Australia to take the ascendancy in the second Test and came within 54 runs of Australia's first-innings score. Some new faces, who are yet to cement their places in the Pakistan Test side, made their opportunities count and helped the side stage a remarkable comeback with the ball in the second innings.

At 16/4, Australia were staring down the barrel until an inspired partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith turned the game on its head. Marsh scored a quickfire 96 which again put Australia in an authoritative position. Half-centuries from Smith and Alex Carey ensured Australia gave Pakistan a highly challenging target of 316 in the second innings.

The visitors were in the hunt up until the very last hour of the game but the Aussies showed resilience yet again and upped their game when it mattered most. Australia eventually went on to register a convincing 79-run victory, but there were a lot of positives to take from the match.

Even in the ongoing final Test, a dramatic final wicket partnership propelled them to a more-than-challenging score of 315 in their 1st innings at Sydney. The match is in the balance and Pakistan would be hoping that some of the promising newcomers continue to impress in the last few days of the series.

Let us have a look at three Pakistan players who could become big stars after the Australian Test series:

# 3. Mir Hamza

Mir Hamza has been impressive in the two Tests he has played so far. (Pic: Getty)

The left-arm swing bowler has been exceptional in his brief Test career so far and made the Australian batters dance to his tune with the new ball, especially at Melbourne. He might not be as quick as Shaheen Afridi, but it's his accuracy and ability to swing and generate seam movement, makes him a potent member of the Pakistan red-ball team.

Hamza bagged the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc in the first innings before wreaking havoc in the second innings. He swung the ball late and made life difficult for the Australian top order and the middle-order batters. He can consistently hit one area and hardly bowls boundary balls.

Even in the final Test in Sydney, Hamza didn't allow the Australian openers to get off to a flying start. He was a bit wayward with a few deliveries, but overall his lengths were immaculate and troubled both Warner and Khawaja. Hamza is not the youngest around and this series will finally give him massive recognition in the international circuit.

2. Salman Ali Agha

Salman Ali Agha en route to a half-century in the first innings at Sydney. (Pic: Getty)

While Salman Agha has already announced his arrival in the international circuit with impressive performances in both Tests and ODIs, this particular Test series could all but confirm the fact that he is here to stay.

In his brief Test career of 11 Tests, he has already scored 756 runs at an impressive average of 44. With his vast experience at the first-class level and ability to play world-class bowling, Agha has already played some useful knocks in the series.

Salman scored a half-century in the second innings of the Melbourne Test and ignited hopes of a remarkable win which was not fulfilled. He looked in great touch during Pakistan's first innings of the Sydney Test.

To add to his batting credentials, Salman also looked the most likely spinner to get a wicket. He got some drift and got just enough turn to send back David Warner. By the end of this Test match, Agha would certainly cement his place in the side.

# 1. Aamer Jamal

Jamal smokes a six off Nathan Lyon en route to his knock of 82. (Pic: Getty)

Jamal has been the find for Pakistan and the 27-year-old skiddy customer has made everyone take notice with his all-round display. Jamal has looked the most likely bowler to break any partnership and has bowled his heart out in the series.

He can hit the deck consistently and seems to get quicker off the surface. He might not be an express bowler, but he can be a nippy customer as seen in the second Test. He bagged five crucial wickets, and it was the pressure created by him which led to the fall of wickets at the other end.

Not to forget, Jamal made a remarkable debut in Perth, bagging six wickets in the first innings. He is the second leading wicket-taker in the series so far with 13 scalps to his name and is just behind Australia captain Pat Cummins. While he came here to make an impression with the ball, Jamal has impressed one and all with his batting exploits as well.

After a well-compiled 33 in the first innings of the Melbourne Test, Jamal took it to a whole new level with an unbelievable 82 off 97 deliveries and shared a massive 85-run stand with No 11 Mir Hamza. Jamal could go on to become an all-format player for Pakistan.

