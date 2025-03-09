India and New Zealand are set to square off in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. A high-octane clash is on the cards as the two teams look to go all guns blazing in an attempt to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are unbeaten in the tournament. They claimed wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stage. The Men in Blue entered the final with a stunning four-wicket victory against Australia in Dubai, successfully chasing down a tricky 265-run target.

New Zealand, on the other hand, beat Pakistan and Bangladesh in the group stage. Following a 44-run loss to India, the Blackcaps bounced back with a comprehensive 50-run victory against South Africa in the semifinal in Lahore. They registered a massive 362-run total in the knockout encounter.

India and New Zealand have competed in 119 ODIs so far. India have the upper hand in terms of head-to-head record, having a 61-50 lead. They have locked horns in 12 matches in 50-over ICC ODI tournaments, and both teams have claimed six wins each.

In knockout matches in ICC events, New Zealand have emerged victorious over India three times in four matches, including a four-wicket win in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.

Ahead of the much anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy final, let's look at three exciting matchups for the clash.

3 player battles to watch out for in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

#1 Hardik Pandya (IND) vs Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has done well in the 2025 Champions Trophy, contributing with both bat and bowl. He played a crucial 28-run knock in 24 balls in the semifinal against Australia.

While Pandya has dominated spinners on several occasions in the past, he has struggled against New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner. The left-arm spinner has dismissed the swashbuckling batter four times in eight ODI innings.

Hardik averages just 9.50 against Santner in the format. It could be an interesting contest to watch if the two go up against each other in the 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Santner has claimed seven wickets across four outings and is New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in the edition. Hardik has chalked up 87 runs in three innings at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 108.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy (IND) vs Kane Williamson (NZ)

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been his team's batting lynchpin for several years. The seasoned campaigner shone in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal, playing a 102-run knock in 84 balls against South Africa.

Williamson has a wonderful record against the Men in Blue, having amassed 1228 runs from 30 ODIs at an average of 45.48. He has hit four half-centuries in the last six innings against India.

Expand Tweet

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy could be Rohit Sharma's trump card for the ace batter. The crafty bowler bagged a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the group stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has claimed seven wickets from just two games in the tournament.

#3 Virat Kohli (IND) vs Michael Bracewell (NZ)

Veteran batter Virat Kohli looked his vintage best in the group match against Pakistan. He notched up his 51st ODI ton, remaining unbeaten on 100 in 111 balls. The 36-year-old also showed his class in the all-important semifinal, contributing 84 runs off 98 deliveries.

However, he has had his fair share of struggles against spinners lately. Kohli has been dismissed to spin bowlers seven times in eight innings since the 2023 World Cup.

New Zealand off-spinner Michael Bracewell could look to exploit Kohli's spin woes and claim a massive breakthrough for his team. He has done an impressive job with the ball for his team in the event, picking up six scalps from four games.

