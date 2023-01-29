3 player battles to watch out for in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

India ended up with a disappointing loss against New Zealand in the first of the three T20Is in Ranchi on Friday. The juggernaut now moves to Lucknow, where the hosts will have to bounce back with the series on the line.

It was an underwhelming batting performance from the Men in Blue in Ranchi, as apart from Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Washington Sundar (50), no one else really put their hand up to try to take the team over the line.

Even the Indian bowlers would think that they conceded a lot more than they should have. There are match-ups in both departments that the hosts need to master if they want to level the series. On that note, let's take a look at three such match-ups:

#3 Devon Conway vs Umran Malik

Devon Conway scored a crucial half-century in the first T20I in tough conditions and proved why he is a quality all-format batter. He took down Umran Malik in one of his overs and showed that express pace doesn't trouble him.

Conway has a strike rate of 190.90 against Umran in T20Is, with 21 runs being scored off 11 balls. But the Indian speedster had dismissed a set Conway in the third ODI and will know that he can rush the batter for pace. This sets up quite an intriguing battle.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner pulled off a ridiculous achievement in the first T20I as he bowled a maiden over to the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav. SKY just didn't seem to have an answer to Santner's accuracy and had to see off the left-arm spinner instead of attacking him.

Santner has bowled 22 dot balls to Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and dismissed him once. However, SKY will also have good memories of his second T20I hundred, where he didn't let Santner hit the right length. The Indian T20I vice-captain is a champion player and will be keen to dominate the stand-in Kiwi skipper.

#1 Ishan Kishan vs Michael Bracewell

Ishan Kishan is under immense pressure going into the second T20I, especially with Prithvi Shaw waiting in the wings and Deepak Hooda being an additional option to open.

The southpaw has scored just 180 runs in his last 12 T20I innings and was also exposed to off-spin once again on Friday. His dismissal off Michael Bracewell was the fourth time that he lost his wicket to an off-spinner in T20Is.

Ishan has a strike rate of just 62.50 against this kind of bowler and the Kiwis might use the ploy of Bracewell once again in Lucknow.

