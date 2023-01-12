3 player battles to watch out for in IND vs SL 2nd ODI

A clinical performance from the Indian batters saw them topple Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Guwahati on January 10 by 67 runs.

Virat Kohli's sensational 113 and the fantastic start given by Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) helped the Men in Blue post 373/7 on the board. Although Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka scored a valiant hundred, the visitors' top order didn't turn up once again, resulting in a heavy defeat.

The caravan now moves to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where India will want to seal the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. However, they will be challenged as Sri Lanka have shown that they can be more than a handful on their day.

There will be certain individual battles which, if won by the Lankans, could have the hosts in a spot of bother.

On that note, let's take a look at three such match-ups to look forward to:

#3 Dasun Shanaka vs Umran Malik

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hundred by the captain Dasun Shanaka in 90 balls - what a splendid innings this by Shanaka, he's an incredible player! Hundred by the captain Dasun Shanaka in 90 balls - what a splendid innings this by Shanaka, he's an incredible player! https://t.co/czC36DlgxS

The battle between Dasun Shanaka and Umran Malik has been scintillating to watch ever since the T20I series. The same continued in the first ODI as well as the speedster was carted to all parts of the ground by the opposition skipper.

Shanaka has faced 29 balls from Malik and has scored a staggering 56 runs with seven fours and three sixes. The speedster has also dismissed him once, which proves that this isn't an entirely one-sided match-up.

As a result, this will be an interesting battle to watch, especially if the second ODI is on the line.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Kasun Rajitha

Estelle Vasudevan @Estelle_Vasude1 #INDvSL Kasun Rajitha is going at 9 an over at the moment.... But he's had Kohli dropped twice now. Being a bowler isn't for the faint of heart Kasun Rajitha is going at 9 an over at the moment.... But he's had Kohli dropped twice now. Being a bowler isn't for the faint of heart 😅 #INDvSL

Kasun Rajitha had a tough time in the first ODI as he conceded 88 runs in his 10 overs despite picking up three wickets. However, he was also a tad unlucky as he was not backed up by his fielders.

Virat Kohli wouldn't have reached his 45th ODI hundred in the match at Guwahati had the opposition held on the two chances that they received. Kohli was dropped by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis and then again by Dasun Shanaka, both off Rajitha's bowling.

Rajitha eventually got his man in the penultimate over of the Indian innings, but Kohli had already done plenty of damage by then. With the pitch at the Eden Gardens likely to assist the quicks, it will be interesting to see if Rajitha can get the better of the former Indian captain earlier this time around.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma scored 264(173) when he played against Sri Lanka last time in Eden in an ODI match.

Rohit Sharma scored 264(173) when he played against Sri Lanka last time in Eden in an ODI match. https://t.co/hgmuriDGK6

Rohit Sharma has fond memories of playing an ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens as he scored a record 264 back in 2014. The opposition will be wary of the threat that the Indian captain possesses, especially at this venue, and will want to dismiss him quickly.

Both Rohit and Shubman Gill got off to a rollicking start in the first ODI, but Dasun Shanaka made a smart move by bringing Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack. Rohit's struggle against wrist spin is well-documented and he was lucky to survive an LBW decision off Hasaranga due to the umpire's call.

He clearly looked a bit uncomfortable and struggled to read the leg-spinner at times, though the latter himself didn't have a great day in Guwahati. Regardless, Hasaranga could have a role to play if Sri Lanka are to ensure that Rohit doesn't score big.

