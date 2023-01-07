3 player battles to watch out for in IND vs SL 3rd T20I

Sri Lanka managed to level their three-match T20I series against India with a thrilling 16-run win in the second T20I at Pune. Despite a stunning cameo of 65(31) from Axar Patel, Dasun Shanaka and Co. were simply too strong for the hosts.

The fact that both T20Is could have gone either way speaks volumes about how competitive this series has been so far. There have been moments where either team could have taken control and driven home the advantage.

Such close games further highlight the importance of match-ups in determining the result. On that note, with the series on the line, let's take a look at three match-ups that could well decide the game in Rajkot:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav vs Dilshan Madushanka

Despite not being his usual self, Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) still managed to score his half-century off 33 balls. His partnership of 91 with Axar Patel brought India back from the dumps and gave them a genuine chance of completing an incredible chase in Pune.

But that wasn't to be, as the right-hander was dismissed at a wrong time for the hosts by left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka. SKY has faced 17 balls from Madushanka in T20Is, but has only scored 23 runs with nine dot balls.

The Indian vice-captain has also smashed the left-armer for a four and a couple of sixes. So both will feel that they have a chance to get one over the other during the third T20I.

#2 Charith Asalanka vs Umran Malik

BCCI @BCCI wickets in an over!



dismisses Charith Asalanka & Wanindu Hasaranga



Sri Lanka 6 down



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N…



It is probably safe to say that speedster Umran Malik has been right on top of Charith Asalanka in the ongoing T20I series, having dismissed him twice in two games. Ishan Kishan's brilliant running catch in the first T20I was the first instance of Umran dismissing Asalanka.

It is probably safe to say that speedster Umran Malik has been right on top of Charith Asalanka in the ongoing T20I series, having dismissed him twice in two games. Ishan Kishan's brilliant running catch in the first T20I was the first instance of Umran dismissing Asalanka.

In the second T20I, Umran's short-ball ploy against Asalanka worked once again as he hit the ball straight down the throat of mid-wicket. The southpaw has scored just nine runs off 12 balls bowled by the Indian speedster and the latter will be keen to make it three from three in the Rajkot T20I.

#1 Hardik Pandya vs Chamika Karunaratne

Rex Clementine @RexClementine Reporter: Are you going to give a bat to Chamika this time too.

Hardik: Is he here first. Was he not banned?

Reporter: It was only a suspended sentence.

Hardik: Why was he banned?

Reporter: Not sure.

The bond between India's captain Hardik Pandya and Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne has an interesting storyline to it. The Sri Lankan all-rounder received a bat from Hardik when India toured the island nation in 2021. The former had then claimed Hardik to be his 'role model'.

The bond between India's captain Hardik Pandya and Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne has an interesting storyline to it. The Sri Lankan all-rounder received a bat from Hardik when India toured the island nation in 2021. The former had then claimed Hardik to be his 'role model'.

Fast forward to the ongoing series, when Hardik was asked whether he would give another bat to Karunaratne, the Indian captain passed a cheeky comment, referring to the Sri Lankan all-rounder being suspended for disciplinary action in November last year.

The duo were also seen giving each other a brief stare in the first T20I, and Hardik clearly wanted to have a piece of Karunaratne when the latter bowled in Pune. While Hardik has scored 24 runs from the 16 balls that he has faced from Karunaratne, he was also dismissed in the last game.

There might be another episode brewing between the duo in the third T20I.

