3 player battles to watch out for in IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match

India Women will take on hosts South Africa Women in the fifth match of the T20I tri-series at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday, January 28.

Both teams in question have already qualified for the final to be played at the same venue on February 2. Saturday's contest thereby provides players from both sides with a chance to experiment and have a dress rehearsal ahead of the summit clash, with the West Indies already eliminated.

In the larger scheme of things, it is yet another opportunity for the teams to fine-tune their preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup to be played in the same country in February. With India having outlasted South Africa in the first round, they will start as potential favorites.

Let's take a look then at three player battles that could shape the fate of this clash.

#1 Marizanne Kapp vs Smriti Mandhana

seamer Marizanne Kapp reveals that bowling to opener Smriti Mandhana is a particularly challenging task. "The first time I bowled at her in a T20, I went for the highest figures I ever went for. I'm always quite nervous to bowl at her."seamer Marizanne Kapp reveals that bowling toopener Smriti Mandhana is a particularly challenging task. "The first time I bowled at her in a T20, I went for the highest figures I ever went for. I'm always quite nervous to bowl at her." 🇿🇦 seamer Marizanne Kapp reveals that bowling to 🇮🇳 opener Smriti Mandhana is a particularly challenging task. https://t.co/lVWNkmeuQV

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has looked in good flow so far in the tri-series. A fluent half-century against the West Indies laid the foundation for a solid score which the Women in Blue defended comfortably.

Yet, when you're up against a player in Marizanne Kapp's class, things aren't bound to get any easier. The all-rounder is one of South Africa's ace weapons with the new ball and her ability to swing it upfront makes her a massive threat to stave off.

Kapp will be tasked with breaking the game open and if the hosts are to surge ahead in this contest, getting rid of Mandhana early will be paramount to their cause.

#2 Tazmin Brits vs Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Wicketkeeper-batter Tazmin Brits orchestrated a smooth chase for South Africa against West Indies a couple of days ago. While the hosts were chasing a mere 98, Brits and Laura Wolvaardt combined to wrap things up themselves, with the former stroking an unbeaten 50 off 43 deliveries.

It's safe to say that South Africa will stick to the same opening combination ahead of tonight's clash against India. That puts left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the mix in a bid to stop Brits from cashing in on her previous score.

Gayakwad has picked up three wickets in the tri-series so far at a sub-four economy rate. With the surface assisting the spinners this series, her matchup against Brits is certainly one to watch out for.

#3 Masabata Klaas vs Harmanpreet Kaur

When Harmanpreet Kaur gets going, there's very little bowlers around the world can do to stop her. The West Indian bowling attack got a taste of the same as she powered along to an unbeaten 35-ball 56 in India's second game of the tri-series.

South Africa will look towards the experienced Masabata Klaas to stop the Indian captain tonight. The seamer has been in good form this series and could run into Harmanpreet, given that she operates either as a first- or second-change bowler.

Harmanpreet loves to take the game on and that also comes with a wicket-taking opportunity for the bowling side. It remains to be seen if Klaas can cash in on her rich vein of form and land what could potentially be a telling blow to the Women in Blue.

Which among these player battles are you most keen to watch when India and South Africa lock horns? Have your say in the comments section!

