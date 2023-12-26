3 player battles to watch out for in India vs South Africa Test series ft. Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada

The highly-anticipated Test series between India and South Africa is set to begin, with the first Test to be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Boxing Day. The visitors are yet to win a Test series on South African soil and that's something they would certainly want to achieve this time around.

The last time India played a Test series in South Africa, they took a 1-0 lead by winning in Centurion but then slipped to give the series away 2-1. They look a lot stronger this time with mainstays like Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja available. Even with Mohammed Shami's injury, the visitors have some exciting pace options in their ranks.

South Africa, on the other hand, will want to continue their streak of not losing a home Test series to India and are expected to have a fully fit Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to partner Marco Jansen in a lethal pace trio. While their batting looks a bit inexperienced, the likes of Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, and skipper Temba Bavuma will be key.

The big names on either side add up to make some intriguing player battles that could decide which direction the series is heading. On that note, let's take a look at three such match-ups:

#3 Dean Elgar vs Jasprit Bumrah

Dean Elgar has built quite a reputation for himself as someone who doesn't get bogged down due to the challenge and believes in fighting it out in the middle. While the southpaw might not be the most aesthetically pleasing left-hander in the world, he has caused India problems in the past with his determination and ability to absorb pressure.

The veteran opener is likely to play without any pressure this time as he has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the Test series. The visitors will want their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah to make full use of his incredible numbers against Elgar.

Bumrah has bowled 301 deliveries to Elgar in Test cricket, with the experienced opener scoring just 112 runs and being dismissed as many as four times.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Lungi Ngidi

Coming on the back of a record-breaking 2023 World Cup, Virat Kohli will be determined to have a fantastic series with the bat. He had an underwhelming tour of South Africa back in 2021/22, with just a 79 to show. However, he isn't going through a similar century drought this time around, having scored a hundred in his previous Test against West Indies.

South Africa would be sweating on the fitness of Lungi Ngidi and will be delighted if the pacer is available for both Tests because of his record against Kohli. The star Indian batter has scored 66 runs off 173 balls against Ngidi in Tests but has also been dismissed four times. Ngidi will certainly have his tail up as Kohli will look to redeem himself.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada

Rohit Sharma had missed the last tour of South Africa due to an injury and this is certainly a place that could be seen as the 'final frontier' for him as a Test batter. Having been just incredible at the top of the order in Tests since 2019, Rohit's consistency is a testament to just how hard he has worked on his technique against the new ball.

However, it will be a stern test for the Indian captain while facing Kagiso Rabada as the speedster has the wood over the veteran opener. Rabada has conceded 100 runs in the 204 balls bowled to Rohit in the longest format but has also dismissed the batter a staggering five times. This match-up could set the tone for the innings each time the two players come face-to-face.

