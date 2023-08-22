3 players who can bat at No. 5 for Team India if KL Rahul isn't fit for the 1st match of Asia Cup 2023 

Team India announced their squad for the 2023 Asia Cup on Monday, August 21. The biggest talking point of the entire endeavor has been the reinforcement of the middle order. India have been struggling in the department in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, especially since Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson have not stepped up to the plate in Indian colors.

Right before the World Cup, Team India have won back the services of Rahul and Shreyas, which comes across as a huge boost. Additionally, the selection committee also named Tilak Varma in the squad, This marks the youngster's maiden ODI call-up and he presents himself as a left-handed option as well as a candidate who can roll his arm over and contribute a few overs.

While Shreyas is fully fit, Rahul is still struggling with a niggle that is likely to rule him out of the first game. Team India Selection Committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said:

“Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, in the last few days, not his original injury, has incurred a niggle which is why Sanju will be travelling with the team. But the physio...I'm sure there will be an official statement, but we are at some stage expecting him to be completely fit if not at the start of the Asia Cup, but in the second or the third game. But he is well on track."

It is to be noted that Sanju Samson has been picked as the backup wicketkeeper in the Indian squad. The Men in Blue will play their league-stage matches against Pakistan and Nepal on September 2 and 4, respectively. Rahul is expected to miss the two games due to the niggle.

Let us take a look at three players who can bat at No. 5 for Team India if KL Rahul isn't fit for the first match of Asia Cup 2023.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

The right-handed batter has not taken the ODI format by storm as several felt he would. He has struggled to find the tempo, and arguably his recent numbers and performances do not warrant him a place in the squad. However, the impact that he is capable of delivering makes him a gamble selection.

To his credit, Suryakumar Yadav is an excellent player of spin and could slot in at No. 5. Pakistan have proficient spinners in Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Usama Mir, and in subcontinental conditions in Sri Lanka, batters have to play tweakers smartly.

He uses his feet well and has the sweep shot in his arsenal. Even an impactful knock, albeit not much in volume will mean a lot against arch-rivals Pakistan since the slightest of shift in momentum is all that is needed.

#2 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson's exclusion was one of the couple of tough calls that the selectors had to make. However, he still might have one last chance to make an impression and make a case for himself to be in the squad for the World Cup.

If KL Rahul is injured, then either one of Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson has to play as they are the only wicketkeeping options in the squad. If the former is selected, then the team will have to reshuffle their batting order to accommodate him at the top of the order.

However, Samson emerges as a like-to-like replacement for Rahul at No. 5 for Team India. While his recent numbers have not been good, much like Suryakumar, there is no doubt surrounding his ability.

#3 Tilak Varma

The youngster emerges as a left-field choice for KL Rahul's potential replacement. Making his debut against Pakistan might prove to be intimidating, but Tilak Varma has shown his potential, which has led to him being fast-tracked into the ODI setup.

The presence of a left-handed batter against a leg-spinner might prove to be an optimum match-up in the middle overs as well.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ishan Kishan are other options that can be considered at No. 5 if required. However, both candidates bring a set of drawbacks with them.

Jadeja has been promoted up the order in the shortest format to introduce a left-hand-right-hand pairing on several occasions, but his promotion leaves the lower order vulnerable. His strike rotation and tempo have also been questioned when he bats higher up the order. He has played two innings at No. 5, scoring 26 runs at a strike rate of 100.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, is far from a No. 5 batter. He has been viewed as a backup opener, and he is likely to remain at the top itself and venture down again, especially after his recent set of outings as an opening batter in the West Indies.

