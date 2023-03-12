The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is most likely heading towards a draw. Much to the surprise of many, the pitch has managed to remain fairly intact, proving run-scoring easy.

Ahead of day 4, trailing by 191 runs with seven wickets in hand, India are looking all set to match Australia's first innings score of 480 or even surpass it if the pitch doesn't misbehave.

Only an extraordinary performance from someone from either of the teams can force a result of this final test match.

Here are 3 players who can change the course of the game:

Shreyas Iyer taking on the bowlers in the 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

1. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is arguably one of the best players of spin in the Indian team at the moment. He was unlucky to be dismissed to a brilliant catch by Usman Khwaja in the second innings of the 3rd Test match but not before displaying his attacking abilities when the latter took on the Aussie bowlers.

Shreyas hit three boundaries and two sixes in his quickfire 26 off 27 balls bailing India out of a pressure situation. Considering the fact that he could come in to bat at a time when making runs is still easy on this pitch, Shreyas will have an excellent chance to increase the rate of scoring and put India in a comfortable position.

If India manage to surpass the Australian total in a quick time and take a small lead going into the second innings of this final match, it will put pressure on the Australian batsmen. It will be interesting to see where the match moves from there.

R Ashwin in action.

2. R Ashwin

R Ashwin's bowling has been top-notch throughout this Border-Gavaskar series. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with 24 scalps to his name and was again the pick of the bowlers in the first innings where Australia managed to make 480 all out led by Usman Khwaja's 180.

Ashwin finished with 6-91 in 47.2 overs on a pitch where other bowlers found it difficult to even contain runs, let alone pick wickets. He kept varying his lengths and speeds on a track that had nothing to offer which made it challenging for the Aussies to tackle him.

With the match expected to go till the final day, Ashwin, through his accuracy, can run through the lineup of the Australians if he is able to exploit the rough while bowling to the right-handed batsmen. The ball has either spun sharply or bounced abnormally to the right-handers on some occasions when the ball was pitched in that area.

With Mitchell Starc expected to bowl more overs tomorrow, landing in his follow-up on the damaged area, the rough may get even worse and the final day of the test match might have a few surprises in store for us.

Travis Head could turn the game

3. Travis Head

If there is one player in the Australian team that has the ability to turn the game on its heads, it is Travis Head. In the last three games, he has shown exactly why not selecting him in the first game was a big mistake made by the Aussies.

Since he has played, he has made an impact every time he has come out to bat by taking the attack on the Indian bowlers and forcing them to change their plans. He is a batsman who can not only score quick runs for the team but also demoralize the opposition and force a defensive approach from them.

Australia still have 191 runs to play with and if they can get the Indians out early, they will feel that they have a chance to set a big target for the Indians. And with the form Travis Head is in, he will most probably ensure that the Aussie bowlers get plenty of time to get a crack at the Indian batsmen, who would have to bat last on this pitch.

