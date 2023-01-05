3 players who can pick up most wickets in IND vs SL 2nd T20I

India's bowling saved them against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of their three-match series at the Wankhede, as the hosts managed to defend just 162 on a ground that is known for producing absolute run-fests.

Although the visitors lost, they will also take heart from the fact that they didn't allow an explosive Indian batting line-up to get to a competitive total. Both teams have now moved on to the second T20I in Pune, which is once again a ground that will have even pace and bounce for the batters to play their shots.

However, if the bowlers hit the right areas, there is likely to be something in it for everyone. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could have a great outing in Pune:

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

Star Sports



#SriLanka 's star wrist spinner, #WaniduHasaranga will be looking to up his game and better his existing record in the second T20I

It's no longer a secret that Wanindu Hasaranga seems to take his bowling to the next level whenever he faces India. His bowling figures of 4/9 remain the best by a Sri Lankan bowler against the Men in Blue in T20Is.

The leg-spinner was brilliant once again in the first T20I, conceding just 22 runs and also picking up the wicket of a well-set Ishan Kishan. He has played four games at the MCA Stadium in Pune and has a good record, picking up six wickets. This will give him the confidence to bowl well and help his team level the series.

#2 Shivam Mavi

Star Sports

Will he carry this momentum into the 2nd Mastercard

A dream debut - speedster Shivam Mavi rocked with a brilliant 4-fer.

Shivam Mavi had a debut to remember and many believe that he should have won the Player of the Match award in the first T20I for his sensational performance. Mavi looked threatening with the new ball and also bowled well in the middle overs, scalping four wickets for just 22 runs from his spell.

The team management will have a good selection headache if Arshdeep Singh is fit for the second T20I. Even then, they might not drop the Uttar Pradesh speedster after the sensational debut he has had. Mavi will look to build on the confidence that he gained from the Wankhede game and produce another fine performance in Pune.

#1 Umran Malik

BCCI



That moment when KPH - the fastest delivery bowled by a



That moment when @umran_malik_01 clocked KPH - the fastest delivery bowled by a #TeamIndia pacer

Often deemed erratic, Umran Malik was simply sensational in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, picking up figures of 2/27 off his four overs. He also made headlines for becoming the fastest Indian bowler in international cricket, clocking 155 kmph on the delivery where he dismissed Dasun Shanaka.

Captain Hardik Pandya has been quite vocal about the Men in Blue wanting to provide Umran with consistent chances so that he gets the confidence to express himself. The speedster will definitely want to dish out another incredible performance and help the hosts seal the series 2-0.

