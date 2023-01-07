3 players who can pick up most wickets in IND vs SL 3rd T20I

It was a day to forget for both Indian and Sri Lankan bowlers as almost 400 runs were scored in the second T20I of their ongoing three-match series in Pune. However, it may only get worse for them as the series will be decided in the final T20I to be played at Rajkot, considered to have one of the flattest pitches in the country.

Rajkot has already hosted quite a few T20Is. The most memorable game was in 2013 when Yuvraj Singh helped India chase down a total in excess of 200 quite comfortably against Australia.

This means that bowlers from both teams will need to be smart and hit the right lengths if they want to make life difficult for the batters. On that note, here are three bowlers who may have a good outing in the third T20I:

#3 Kasun Rajitha

After conceding 47 runs in his four overs at the Wankhede Stadium, many felt that Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha would be dropped for the game in Pune. But that wasn't to be, as they trusted Rajitha and the bowler duly delivered with stunning figures of 2/22.

The way Rajitha bowled with the new ball pushed India on the backfoot as he sent both openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill back to the hut in the same over. He will definitely be high on confidence and Sri Lanka will need him to strike with the new ball once again in Rajkot.

#2 Umran Malik

Although he was a bit expensive in Pune, Umran Malik has arguably been India's best bowler this series, with five wickets in two games. The speedster has proven to be too quick for some of the Sri Lankan batters and has been used by India as an enforcer in the middle overs.

With the pitch in Rajkot deemed to be a batter's paradise, Umran's pace could prove to be key for the hosts picking up wickets in the middle overs. While he may go for a few runs, the speedster from Jammu has shown that he can be lethal if he finds the right line and length.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

#CricketTwitter Yuzvendra Chahal was the prime wicket-taker for India in 2022 🤩 Yuzvendra Chahal was the prime wicket-taker for India in 2022 🤩#CricketTwitter https://t.co/hMfq9J5Afw

Yuzvendra Chahal was pumped for 16 runs in his last over in Pune, but before that, the leg-spinner had conceded just 14 runs in three overs, picking up the big wicket of Kusal Mendis.

There has been a lot of talk about whether Chahal should be a part of India's T20I team due to his poor form. But in the previous game, the 32-year-old seemed to be getting back to his vintage best.

Chahal also seems to like bowling in Rajkot, having picked up nine wickets in five T20s, with an economy rate of just 7.45. Having had the experience of bowling on flat pitches like the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chahal could well be the star performer who helps the hosts win the series 2-1.

