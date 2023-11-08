3 players who can play a Glenn Maxwell-like knock for India in 2023 World Cup ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed a breathtaking double hundred against Afghanistan in the ongoing 2003 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The five-time world champions were down and out, reeling at 49/4 while chasing 292. By the time Maxwell settled him in the middle, the Aussies were 91/7 and he was let off twice.

With Afghanistan showing signs of causing an upset, the Victorian launched a carnage. Despite not being able to move with cramps, Maxwell occupied the ground and smashed 21 boundaries and 10 sixes to complete one of the memorable heists in ODIs.

Glenn Maxwell, who remained unbeaten on 201 off 148 balls, stitched together a 202-run stand with Pat Cummins, who scored 12* off 68 balls. His knock has earned him praise from fans and experts alike.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian players who can play a Glenn Maxwell-like knock in the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

There were doubts about Suryakumar Yadav's ODI credentials when he was named in India's 15-member World Cup squad. However, he has managed to settle those debates with impactful knocks since coming into the playing XI after Hardik Pandya's injury.

Suryakumar played a crucial knock of 49 on a difficult wicket against England before chipping in with a quickfire 22 against South Africa.

His runs have come at a strike rate of almost 115 despite playing on tricky wickets. Suryakumar's strike rate shoots upto almost 175 in T20Is and the right-hander has proved that he is capable of playing quickfire knocks.

Going by his exploits in shortest formats, Suryakumar has the pedigree to replicate a Glenn Maxwell-like knock if a situation arises in the ODI World Cup.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been in superb form in the World Cup. He has set the tone for India's innings, scoring runs at a rapid pace inside the powerplay. The right-handed batter boasts an impressive strike rate of 122.77, the most by an Indian batter who has batted more than once.

Rohit has aggregated 442 runs in eight games, including a century and two fifties along with a couple of impactful 40s.

The senior opener has a good chance of playing a Maxwell-esque knock if his intent is anything to go by. Rohit also has a few double centuries under his best, thus, he knows how to pace his knocks.

#3 Shubman Gill

The young Indian opener has been the best ODI batter this year. Shubman Gill has amassed 1449 runs in 26 ODIs, the most by a batter in this calendar year. He averages almost 65 and has five centuries and seven fifties to his kitty.

Gill also smashed a stunning double hundred against New Zealand in Hyderabad earlier this year. He became the youngest player to reach the milestone.

An attacking batter by instinct, Gill has a good chance of replicating Maxwell's incredible feat in this edition of the World Cup.

Who do you think can replicate Glenn Maxwell's feat among Indian batters? Let us know in the comment box.