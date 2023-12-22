Being 1-0 down in the ongoing Test series against Australia, Pakistan suffered another injury setback as pacer Khurram Shahzad has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour due to an injury, according to the official statement of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The young pacer made his Test debut in the first match and made an impact by taking five wickets in two innings.

Shahzad was the pick of the bowlers and troubled the Australian batsmen with his immaculate line and lengths, snaring five wickets on his debut in Perth, including Steve Smith in both innings.

Pakistan announced on Thursday that Khurram Shahzad would fly home after suffering a stress fracture in his left rib. Such an injury is more common in rowers than cricketers, with the former putting more stress on their lower rib sideways.

Shahzad's absence adds to Pakistan's growing bowling injury woes. Naseem Shah was ruled out of the tour with a long-term injury, while leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed's participation has significant doubts for the whole tour with him having discomfort in his right leg.

Noman Ali sustained a finger injury, while Sajid Khan, who was flown in as cover, arrived too late to play the first Test and is expected to take his place in the second, with Pakistan seeking to play a specialist spinner.

With so many injuries, Pakistan finds themselves in deep trouble to field a potent bowling attack against the rampage Australia on their home.

In this article, we will look into some probable names who can replace Khurram Shahzad for the remainder of the tour, giving the attack a little bite.

3 players who can replace Khurram Shahzad

#3. Kashif Ali

Another hit-the-deck bowler from Pakistan's rich pace bowling history, Kashif Ali, can be the ideal replacement for Khurram Shahzad.

With a first-class bowling average of 29.7, Kashif has 68 wickets to his name. He has the ability to move the ball at an awkward bounce and trouble the Australian batsmen with his height, making him an ideal choice for Pakistani management to go with.

#2. Jahandad Khan

20-year-old left-arm pacer Jahandad Khan might also be an option for the management to look out for as a replacement for Khurram Shahzad.

Jahandad's performance has been impressive on the Pakistan domestic circuit, where he has been looking for another Shaheen Afridi for his ability to swing the bowl with a 140+ pace.

Add to this his more than handy batting lower down the order, and Pakistan might think of including him as a replacement.

#1. Muhammad Imran

The 6'2" tall 22-year-old Muhammad Imran made waves when he bowled a fantastic spell in the final of the Pakistan Cup, troubling the likes of Saim Ayub with his pace and bounce.

Although he has not played that much first-class cricket so far, with an overall experience of 34 matches, he has shown enough glimpses of his abilities in these matches to make people notice him.

