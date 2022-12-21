3 players who can score most runs in IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Even in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Team India's batting flexed their muscles in both innings and inflicted a heavy defeat on Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram. The Indian captain has failed to recover in time for the second Test and hence, KL Rahul will continue to lead the side in his absence.

The hosts didn't quite turn up with the bat in the first innings, and that proved to be costly for them as even fighting knocks from skipper Shakib Al Hasan and debutant Zakir Hasan weren't enough to avoid defeat. They will be keen to be more consistent with the bat in the second Test.

The pitch in Dhaka is likely to offer more turn than that in Chattogram and could certainly challenge the batters from both teams. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who may have a good outing in Dhaka:

#3 Zakir Hasan

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #BANvIND A fourth inns hundred on debut vs India! That's something to cherish for life, well played Zakir Hasan A fourth inns hundred on debut vs India! That's something to cherish for life, well played Zakir Hasan 👏🏽 #BANvIND https://t.co/ZZz3Z9BtGR

After impressing in his debut innings for Bangladesh, Zakir Hasan converted his start into a fantastic hundred, becoming only the fourth player from his nation to achieve this feat. The southpaw looked at utmost ease while tackling India's quality spinners and looked like a future superstar for the hosts.

It shouldn't come as a surprise though, as Zakir also scored a sensational 173(402) for Bangladesh A against India A just a few days before his Test debut. The visitors will be wary of the quality that the young opener possesses and will be keen to dismiss him early on both occasions in Dhaka.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been highly impressive in his short Test career, especially in subcontinent conditions. He smashed a fine 86 in the first Test and strung a crucial partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara at a time when India were in deep trouble.

Regarded as one of the best players of spin in India at the moment, Iyer could be the key for the visitors if it starts to turn square in Dhaka. His counter-attacking game could really dent the hosts' chances of making a comeback in the series.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Inspired by Lara

Pujara can Bazball

Bazball can't Pujara #BANvIND Yaara o yaaraInspired by LaraPujara can BazballBazball can't Pujara Yaara o yaaraInspired by LaraPujara can BazballBazball can't Pujara 😉 #BANvIND https://t.co/pAsjz8wciR

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Cheteshwar Pujara was named India's vice-captain for the first Test against Bangladesh. Many felt that the right-hander was not even a certainty in the playing XI. However, in just two innings, Pujara proved his critics wrong and in some style.

In the first innings in Chattogram, Pujara ground out a fantastic knock of 90 off 203 deliveries. In the second essay, when the team needed quick runs, the veteran batter changed gears and smashed his 19th Test hundred, also his fastest at a strike rate of more than 78.

A true team man, Pujara will arguably be the biggest hurdle in Bangladesh's route to potentially leveling the series.

