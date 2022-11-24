3 players who can score most runs in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Team India will take on New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series at Eden Park in Auckland. Some faces in the Indian team are different from those who played in the T20Is and they have also rested some of their first-team players.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, are close to their full-strength side and will be keen to continue their recent dominance over the Men in Blue in ODIs. The Eden Park often has extremely short straight boundaries, which makes a high-scoring encounter possible.

The batters from both teams will be keen to get into their groove and score big on Friday. On that note, let's take a look at three such players who might have a good day out in Auckland:

#3 Devon Conway

Devon Conway found some form in the last game, scoring 59 in the third T20I. The southpaw has had a decent start to his ODI career, having scored 363 runs in nine games at an impressive average of 40.33, with a hundred and a couple of half-centuries to his name.

Conway would love the even pace and bounce on the surface at Eden Park as that suits his strokeplay, which is dependent on timing. The short boundaries will also keep the option of big shots open. India will need to dismiss the southpaw early or they could have a pretty long day in the field.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Although Shreyas Iyer has had his issues against the short ball, he is enjoying a sensational calendar year in the ODI format. In 10 games, Iyer has scored a staggering 486 runs at a brilliant average of 60.75, with a hundred and four half-centuries to his name.

He also had an incredible ODI series in New Zealand back in 2020, scoring 217 runs from three innings, including his maiden ODI hundred. He will feel confident taking on the spinners with short straight boundaries at the Eden Park.

If Iyer manages to counter the short-ball threat, he could be more than handy for the Men in Blue on Friday.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's maiden call-up to the T20I squad spoke volumes about the sensational form he has been in this year in white-ball cricket. The youngster hasn't received many chances for Team India so far, but has cashed in on most of the opportunities that came his way.

In just nine innings this year, Gill has scored as many as 530 runs at a stupendous average of 75.71 with three fifties and a hundred. With every impressive performance, he is making his case stronger for a spot in India's ODI World Cup squad next year.

The short boundaries will definitely help Gill's attacking play and New Zealand will need to be careful and not let the game slip.

